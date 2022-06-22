PRIMA Weight Loss Capsules Review – Scam or Do They Work?

Prima’s new weight loss formula works ideally for men or women who seek to accelerate their fat-burning success while dieting. People wanting to maintain their current weight can also take advantage of its formula. While the Prima capsules can indeed help with weight loss, they still cannot reverse the effects of overeating. Therefore, it’s necessary to stick to a healthy diet when using them.

How Do Ingredients in Prima Weight Loss Capsules Work?

Here are Prima’s main ingredients and how they work for speeding up weight loss while still enjoying good food, in reasonable amounts:

Garcinia Cambogia

Garcinia Cambogia is a fruit grown in Southeast Asia and contains a large amount of Phosphorus, Vitamin B, Calcium, and Iron. Because of its high Hydroxycitric acid (HCA) content (1, 2), this fruit has gained incredible notoriety in the health and weight loss sector and studied for its effect on appetite and keeping the body from storing fat. It’s said that this acid might assist in managing the synthesis of body fat. Garcinia Cambogia is also known to inhibit the accumulation of extra fat from proteins and carbs consumed. In addition, Garcinia Cambogia reduces cravings and boosts satiety more quickly.

L-Carnitine

According to Prima capsules’ manufacturer’s claims, L-carnitine is a fascinating weight-loss substance. The essential protein complex of methionine and lysine in L-Carnitine is a great weight loss helper. L-Carnitine (3) also promotes athletic performance by transporting more long-chain fatty acids into the mitochondria, where they can be used by the body’s cells for energy production.

L-Arginine

Although the body can synthesize L-Arginine on its own, supplementation has been shown to boost athletic capabilities by as much as 20%. Growth hormones are also released by this amino acid, which means it helps develop muscle tissue while boosting your immune system. Further, L-Arginine (4) has been shown to reduce the amount of fat accumulated in the body while helping to not put on more.

Magnesium Stearate

The Prima capsules contain Magnesium Stearate not because this ingredient has any weight loss effects but because it acts as fillers, binders, carriers, and compounding agents, which are commonly present in dietary supplements.

Gelatin

Made from animal collagen, it is a protein made from connective tissues, such as tendons, skin, bones, and ligaments. The hides and bones from specific animals, often cows and pigs, are boiled, dried, then ae treated with a strong acid or base and filtered for collagen extraction.

How to Take the Prima Weight Loss Capsules

People looking to lose weight more rapidly (5) should take one Prima capsule each day, 15-30 minutes before the day’s largest meal. This meal must be higher in calories than the days’ other meals. It’s essential to take the Prima capsules with water. Those who don’t like swallowing pills can dissolve their Prima capsules in a glass of water.

To obtain the intended outcomes, Prima capsules’ manufacturer recommends using this supplement regularly and for an extended time. It’s also claimed that taking a single capsule every other day would be enough if the user’s goal is to maintain their current weight.

However, for the best results, the diet needs to be adjusted to lower carbs, fats, and sweets.

Can the Prima Weight Loss Capsules cause Side Effects?

First, the Prima capsules for weight loss should be used only by adults who are at least 18 years old. Those who need to take any medication and pregnant or nursing women must talk with their doctor before using them.

No side effects of the Prima capsules have been reported by the manufacturer. Still, if not used moderately, Garcinia Cambogia might cause some issues, including dizziness and moderate nausea, stomach troubles, headaches, diarrhea, and dry mouth.

Also, the L-Arginine ingredient might cause nausea, vomiting, and stomach discomfort if used in high amounts too. Overdosing on L-carnitine might cause heart damage.

In conclusion, the Prima weight loss capsules should be taken only as their manufacturer indicates and not at increased dosages.

Prima Weight Loss Capsules FAQ

Q: Can vegans use the Prima weight loss capsules?

A: Vegans and vegetarians should avoid using these capsules since they contain gelatin.

Q: Does being on another medication make taking this dietary supplement dangerous?

A: Any supplement, the Prima capsules included, should only be taken with the doctor’s approval if the user is taking medication or has a disease.

Q: Is the Prima supplement effective for those not following a strict diet?

A: According to the manufacturer, using the Prima capsules in conjunction with a healthy yet not rigorous diet is the only way to see the weight loss effects of Garcinia Cambogia.

Q: How long does a pack of the Prima capsules last?

A: 1 pack of this fat-burning supplement can be used daily for one month.

Purchase the Prima Capsules

Here are the prices for Prima capsules, as they are shown on the product’s official website:

One pack for £54.95+ £4.99 shipping

Two packages for £ 39.47 per pack + FREE shipping

Three packages for £ 34.98 per pack + FREE shipping

There’s a 14-day money-back guarantee on all orders. Prima’s customer support can be reached at:

Phone: + 31 (0) 20 7670552

E-Mail: mail@prima-abnehmen-shop.com

Returns Address: PRIMA Radioweg 24 1324 KP Almere Netherlands

The Prima weight loss formula can help men and women maintain their current weight or use the formula to reduce their weight and cravings for unhealthy food. Visit the official website to purchase the Prima formula today! >>>