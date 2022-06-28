PhenQ Reviews (Urgent Update!) Critical Consumer Research

Many weight loss solutions exist today, including natural supplements, drugs, and various diet pills. These solutions are claimed to perform magic when it comes to weight loss, with some promising results within just a few days. But unfortunately, most of them don’t live up to their promises.

Weight loss solutions work by reducing your appetite so you don’t crave food, reducing the absorption of fat and other nutrients, or increasing the rate of fat burning. Most weight loss supplements deal with only one weight loss aspect. To get the body you’ve always wanted, you need powerful weight loss products that can be used by both men and women and are directed at all weight-loss elements. Such products are offered by PhenQ.

PhenQ is a reputable name in the dietary supplement industry, offering unique, natural, and potent weight loss supplements to help you lose weight and stay fit. PhenQ reviews and customer testimonials say a lot about their products. However, we continued our research further and tried to find out if the claims were true or just rumors through this PhenQ review post. So let’s find out the real truth behind the PhenQ weight loss supplements.

Important Details About PhenQ Company Name: PhenQ Products Shelf: PhenQ Fat Burner Pills PhenQ Complete Meal Shake Brains Behind: WOLFSON BRANDS (UK) LIMITED Contact Information: Call on: +1 (646) 513 2632 Email: support@PhenQ.com Users Rating: 9 out of 10 Refund Policy: 60-day money-back guarantee

About PhenQ Brand

PhenQ is a range of high-quality weight loss products that are designed with natural ingredients and geared towards people who are dealing with unwanted weight gain and obesity. Their formulas are produced in the USA under GMP and FDA-certified facilities to ensure their safety and potency. Currently, PhenQ has two products on the market: weight loss pills and a complete meal shake. Both of them are made to help people lose stored body fat in a natural way. We will explore both of these products one by one. So let’s get started!

What Are PhenQ Diet Pills?

PhenQ diet pills are powerful weight loss pills that are made with the power of five different fat scorchers combined in a single pill. These fat scorchers work on five key areas like metabolism, energy levels, food cravings, brain health, and overall well-being. PhenQ pill contains all the basic metabolism boosting and fat burning ingredients that can burn extra body fat and stop new fat cells from forming.

Here are some basic but necessary facts about PhenQ pills you don’t want to skip:

Product Overview Formula: Fat Burning Pills Description: PhenQ pill is a natural, botanical formula that helps burn fat and improve your metabolism. PhenQ weight loss pills also boost your energy and mood Quantity: A bottle contains 60 pills, a supply of 30 days Serving: Two PhenQ pills per day – one taken with breakfast, the other with lunch Key Benefits: Burn fat and stop fat production Improve energy levels Reduce appetite to shed excess weight Enhance mood Work best when combined with a healthy diet Features: Made in FDA-approved and GMP-compliant facility Safe and natural components Contains only vegetarian ingredients Ingredients: Capsimax Powder Chromium Picolinate Caffeine L-Carnitine Fumarate Nopal Side Effects So far, none have been reported Guarantee: 60-Days Money-Back Guarantee

How Does PhenQ Pill Work?

PhenQ is scientifically proven and uses a trademarked formula called α-Lacys Reset®, and Capsimax, both organic ingredients work together to reduce excess weight and stop the production of new fat cells.

a-Lacys Reset supplement contains a blend of alpha-lipoic acid and L-cysteine, specifically designed for weight loss and oxidative stress.

According to Nutraceuticals International Group, this ingredient is a “radical scavenger” that can support healthy inflammation throughout the body, targeting oxidation. The ingredient is also designed to help with weight management, exercise recovery, and more.

PhenQ will ensure your body fat doesn’t accumulate again while at the same time boosting your mood and energy levels so you can work out without feeling worn out. This formula works in five different ways, including:

Burns stored fat

Well, diet and exercise are necessary to burn fat, but adding PhenQ weight loss pills to your diet boosts the weight loss process. PhenQ works amicably and naturally to burn stored fats faster than other weight loss pills. One of its components, known as L-carnitine, a naturally occurring amino acid, is good at boosting thermogenesis, increasing your body temperature, and thereby improving your metabolism cycle. When your metabolic rate increases, your body will eliminate excess calories and help you lose weight.

Stops the production of new fats

Stopping the production of new fats is perhaps the essential function that PhenQ performs in your body. Weight gain results from fat accumulation in the body. So by stopping the development of new fats, you’ll naturally lose weight.

Instead of your body producing fats and storing them in your body, PhenQ will make your body burn the fats and convert them into energy. This way, it will suppress weight gain. In other words, PhenQ makes your body get its energy mainly from fats and not from carbohydrates.

Remember, it is fats that are responsible for much of your weight gain. This will also mean your body will have enough energy supply, with no fatigue and mood swings. You’ll be motivated 24/7.

Controls Appetite

One of the main reasons why you gain weight is that you consume more calories than you burn. When you eat many carbohydrates, but you don’t involve yourself in physical activities, they’ll be converted into fats and stored in your body, hence the weight gain. It means one of the ways to reduce weight is to reduce what you consume. PhenQ can help you cut your appetite so you don’t overeat.

After taking the pill, you won’t feel a craving for those sugary snacks or fast foods. PhenQ has ingredients that will make you feel satiated so you can control your eating habits. As you reduce what you consume, you have fewer fats to deal with in your body; the result is that your weight will go down.

Boosts Your Energy Levels

When you are obese or overweight, your energy levels will always be low, especially when you try dieting to control your weight. This is because dieting causes an oscillation of blood sugar levels, leaving you feeling tired and fatigued. If you continue starving yourself, you’ll get exhausted and even start gasping for breath.

Some weight loss pills have ingredients that reduce the body’s energy level. Using them continuously has the same effect as fasting. That’s where PhenQ beats all other weight loss supplements. PhenQ’s unique formula assists your body in burning fat to provide energy. Fats are better sources of energy than carbs.

Improves Your Mood

When you use PhenQ, your mood will get a boost. Depression and anxiety are the leading causes of weight gain and obesity. By eliminating depression and anxiety, PhenQ will work towards helping you have a normal weight.

When you’ve tried other losing weight methods without success, you’ll likely start feeling sad and lonely. This is what leads to depression which will again make you gain more weight. It’s a vicious cycle that is difficult to break.

The good news is that PhenQ can break this cycle. Its natural and herbal constituents boost serotonin production in the body. Serotonin is the hormone associated with positive thoughts and general well-being. It improves moods and averts emotional breakdowns.

It’s hard to imagine that all these benefits can be combined into one pill, but the truth of the matter is that PhenQ offers all these. It will make your weight loss journey simple and straightforward. It will also help you save the money you could have spent trying various other weight loss products that make empty promises.

PhenQ Diet Pills – Ingredients

Before discussing each component of PhenQ, it is worth mentioning that all these ingredients are natural, making this weight loss supplement very safe. Here are the PhenQ ingredients and the role they play in weight loss.

Capsimax Powder

According to a study by NCBI published in BMC Obesity, “Capsaicin supplements decrease body fat percentage and fat mass. Researchers gave capsaicin supplements or a placebo to 75 volunteers between ages 18 and 56 for 12 weeks, then observed significant weight loss effects in the capsaicin group.”

Capsimax Powder contains vitamin B3 (niacin), caffeine, Piperine, and capsicum that boost free fatty acids to help at losing weight. All these components make it a super fat burner. Here is a detail of each component.

Vitamin B3 (Niacin)

Niacin makes the food you eat, especially the carbs, to be converted into energy rather than being stored in the body as fats. When taking PhenQ, you should involve yourself in physical activities so that niacin can convert the food you’ve consumed into energy.

If you aren’t active, the food may be converted into fats and stored in your body. When you are physically active, niacin will quickly convert the food you’ve eaten into energy, but you won’t feel the strong urge to eat because of the other components of PhenQ that suppress appetite.

Caffeine

Caffeine is an essential component of PhenQ. It boosts energy levels and increases alertness. It also gives PhenQ its appetite suppressing characteristics. This means that when you use PhenQ, the caffeine in it will reduce your craving for food.

By eating less, there’ll be a low accumulation of fats in your body. Caffeine also improves performance by boosting thermogenesis.

Piperine

Piperine is a black pepper extract. It has been included in PhenQ because it’s highly thermogenic. It will help break down fats in your body very fast. Researchers have found that Piperine prevents fats in the body, making it a critical weight loss component in PhenQ.

Not only that, but Piperine will also help to increase the amount of good cholesterol in your body. It regulates dyslipidemia, a condition caused by obesity. Dyslipidemia is a condition in which there is an abnormal increase in fat levels in the blood.

Capsicum Extract

Capsicum is a product that occurs naturally in chili pepper or red pepper. It’s known to have excellent thermogenic properties that help PhenQ to burn body fats. This also explains why pepper is associated with weight loss. Capsicum increases the amount of heat in the body, thus enhancing the fat-burning process by accelerating metabolism.

Capsicum is also able to suppress appetite. It is the component that gives PhenQ its appetite-suppressing qualities. By suppressing your appetite, this product helps you cut down on the number of calories you consume.

Chromium Picolinate

Chromium Picolinate occurs naturally in whole grains, vegetables, and meat. It is a mineral that controls sugar levels in the blood by reducing sugar cravings to enhance the weight loss process. Chromium picolinate will increase the uptake of sugar by your body cells, thereby reducing your cravings for sugars. So, Chromium Picolinate reduces your sugar intake, helping you reach your realistic weight loss goals faster.

Nopal

According to a study published in NCBI, researchers found that nopal fiber could help excrete dietary fat and reduce the risk of fluid retention. They also found that the nopal cactus group had greater fat excretion than the placebo group, suggesting that nopal fat physically pushes waste out of your body.

Nopal is among PhenQ’s natural ingredients that suppress appetite and reduce fluid retention. Its high fiber content will make you feel full for a long time. All foods with high fiber content help with bowel movements and keep people satisfied longer.

Apart from fiber, the nopal also contains many amino acids, which help boost energy levels. Nopal also flushes out fluids responsible for causing extra weight in the body.

L-Carnitine Fumarate

L-Carnitine Fumarate is an amino acid that occurs naturally in green vegetables, nuts, and red meat. It helps with breaking down your stored fats to provide your body with energy when you consume them.

This PhenQ fat burner can help when you are dieting because it will provide you with energy and prevent exhaustion and tiredness. This naturally occurring amino acid will make you feel energized and stay active.

ɑ-LACYS RESET

A substantial number of clinical studies have all proven that α-Lacys Reset® can reduce both body weight and fat and increase muscle mass, allowing for more calories to be burned. In a side-by-side comparison with placebo and other ingredients, those that took the α-Lacys Reset® had results of:

3.80% increase in muscle mass

3.44% reduction in excess body weight

7.24% lost total body fat

ɑ-LACYS RESET is a trademarked and scientifically proven formula that contains magnesium, cysteine base, and alpha-lipoic acid as their active ingredients. It accelerates thermogenesis and metabolism, the two processes that help burn fats faster.

Who Can Benefit From the PhenQ Pill?

PhenQ weight loss supplement is made from natural, botanical ingredients that suppress appetite, block fat production, improve energy levels, and more. Its ingredients make it safer than other synthetic dietary supplements. Also, it works alike for men and women.

Anyone can take PhenQ diet pills until you achieve the desired results; however, make sure to consult with your physician before taking any other dietary supplement or fat burner to support weight loss. Also, women on birth control pills can take the PhenQ supplement without worrying about any risks or side effects.

Who should not take the PhenQ Pill?

Minors or kids below 18 shouldn’t take the PhenQ supplement as they’re still growing and developing. The next one on the list is pregnant and breastfeeding women, as PhenQ can interfere with the growth of their unborn child and infant. Lastly, don’t forget to consult with your doctor if you’ve any pre-existing conditions and are on any medications.

PhenQ supplement is safe, but some people might experience a few side effects, including nausea, headache, mild allergies, and sleeping issues. You can experience these symptoms within the first week of using PhenQ as your body is not used to high doses of medicinal ingredients.

The symptoms will go away with time; however, if you still experience any side effects after a few days, you can always return your fat burn pills.

Science Behind PhenQ Pills

There’s no question about if PhenQ diet pills are backed by science or not. This PhenQ weight loss supplement has many proofs that support its scientific significance. The official page of PhenQ dietary supplement features many research and trials that claim it is actually based on research.

A-Lacys Reset is one of the prime ingredients in the PhenQ dietary supplement. In many Placebo-controlled studies, the A-Lacys Reset has been proven to decrease body weight and body fat along with increased muscle mass. The subjects of this study noticed a 7.24% drop in excess body fat, 3.44% reduction in overall body weight, and 3.80% increase in muscle mass after being supplemented with A-Lacys Reset.

Alpha-lipoic acid is a compound of A-Lacys Reset. It is a natural antioxidant that has been linked with improving skin health, reducing inflammation, and promoting the growth of lean muscle mass. Scientific analysis of 12 studies in 2017 concluded that individuals who consumed the alpha-lipoic acid shed an average of 1.52 pounds of their body fats which is more than individuals who took a placebo.

Capsimax has also been proven to help you lose fat and enhance thermogenesis for burning fat in a healthy way. A 2018 research performed on Capsaicin, a substance in Capsimax, suggested that it can induce fat burn and prevent new fat cells from forming. In this study, the subjects were given Capsaicin or a placebo. The researchers found that individuals with Capsaicin supplementation lost more weight than the placebo group. Thus, it can help in losing weight.

Overall, these are just a few pieces of evidence behind the natural ingredients of the PhenQ diet pill. There are many studies published on their official website supporting many claims made by the makers.

PhenQ Pills – Dosage and Tips

It’s recommended that you take only two PhenQ pills daily to lose weight and boost your weight loss journey. You can take one with your breakfast and another with your lunch. Please do not use this weight loss supplement after 3 pm because it may make you stay awake at night.

A bottle of PhenQ dietary supplement contains 60 pills, which is enough to take you through a month of use. Most of those who’ve used PhenQ report positive results within the first three months of use.

As fat burns in your body, heat energy will be released in your body to lose weight. It would be best if you found a way of utilizing this energy. If you stay idle, you’ll lower the rate at which you lose weight. So you should exercise and remain active to utilize the energy released in your body.

If you forget to take your PhenQ dose, wait until the next time you are supposed to take it and do so. Don’t take twice the amount you were to take to cover your missed dose. Always take PhenQ with a lot of water.

Stick to the recommended PhenQ dose if you want a healthy weight loss journey. Don’t increase the dose, thinking you’ll get faster results. All the PhenQ ingredients are natural. A component like caffeine can overstimulate your body if you take it in excess.

There’s no time limit for taking PhenQ; you can take it for as long as you want until you get your desired results. Once you get the weight loss results, you can stop using the pills. Some people get their results faster, so don’t compare yourself with other people. Stick to your dose and monitor your weight. PhenQ is safe to use because it’s made from natural ingredients.

Buying PhenQ Pills?

It’s strongly advised that you buy PhenQ from their official website. Many unscrupulous third-party dealers sell substandard PhenQ online. From the official website, you’ll get a bottle of PhenQ at only $69.95.

When you buy two bottles, you pay only $139.90, and you’ll be given another bottle free of charge. Likewise, when you buy three bottles at $189.95, you’ll be given two PhenQ bottles and one Advance Cleanse free of charge.

To contact PhenQ with questions about the formula, consumers can call 24/7 or send them an email at:

Phone US Customers: +1 (646) 513 2632

Email: support@phenq.com

Company Address: Headquarters WOLFSON BRANDS (UK) LIMITED 12 Payne Street Glasgow G4 0LF United Kingdom

If PhenQ diet pills aren’t working for you, you don’t have to worry at all, as the manufacturer offers a 60-day money-back guarantee.

PhenQ Complete Meal Shake

The second PhenQ supplement is Complete Meal Shake which is a powdered formula that comes in an easy-to-mix form. It not only promotes the fat burning process but also makes you feel energetic for your daily routine. The Meal Shake is known to replace a complete meal. This means you can replace one complete meal with PhenQ Complete Meal Shake and stop feeling hungry all day long. When you are less hungry, your calorie intake reduces, leading you to dissolve fat accumulation due to overeating. Not only do you lose fat, but it also enhances your mood and energy levels.

Here are the details you must not skip about PhenQ Complete Meal Shake:

Product Overview Formula: Powdered Weight Loss Supplement Key Ingredients: Flaxseed powder DigeZyme CARB10 from pea starch Vegan micronutrient blend Oat flour Whey protein concentrate Product Aim: Complete Meal Shake from PhenQ is an excellent weight loss supplement that can burn body fat, stop fat production, suppress food cravings, enhance energy levels and stamina Existing Flavors: Vanilla bean ice cream Rich chocolate Sweet strawberry Cost Per Bag: $20.95 Servings in Each Bag: 7 meals are there in a single Bag of PhenQ Dosage Prescription: One to two scoops a day Advantages: Promote appetite suppression Control sugar cravings to help you lose weight Increase muscle mass Improve energy levels and stamina Assurance: 60-day money-back guarantee Visit Official Website For More Details

How Does PhenQ Meal Shake Work?

PhenQ Meal Shake works by boosting your natural energy, curbing food cravings, and replacing one complete meal. You simply need to add the powdered formula to 8 to 16 oz. of water or your choice of milk and shake it for a few seconds before consuming.

It delivers to your body 13 essential vitamins and minerals, 16g of whey protein, and a digestive enzyme blend to boost metabolism and start the fat-burning process. The formula can support weight loss and help you build muscle mass without causing side effects.

Ingredients In PhenQ Meal Replacement Shake

The Meal Replacement Shake has a large list of ingredients; however, we below have covered a few important ones providing multiple health and weight loss benefits:

Flaxseed powder

Flaxseed powder is a great addition to any diet because it has numerous health benefits. It is high in fiber and essential amino acids(alpha-linolenic acid), which can help reduce inflammation and improve heart health. One way that flaxseed powder can be useful for your health is by helping you lose excess weight.

DigeZyme

DigeZyme is a probiotic blend in PhenQ Complete Meal Shake that claims to help improve gut health. It is made up of various strains of good bacteria and has been clinically tested for its ability to support digestive health.

CARB10 from Pea Starch

According to the official website of Complete Meal Shake, CARB10 is a substance sourced through pea starch that has the capability of enhancing digestive health and supporting healthy blood sugar levels.

Vegan Micronutrient Blend

The Vegan Micronutrient Blend of PhenQ Fat Burner Meal Shake is made with 13 essential vitamins and minerals that our body requires daily to work at its best. This blend is made up of Niacin, Vitamin E, Vitamin C, Pantothenic Acid, Thiamin, Vitamin A, Riboflavin, Vitamin B6, Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Biotin, Vitamin K, and Vitamin B12.

Oat Flour

Oat flour is a great alternative to wheat flour because it has a low glycemic index and can provide incredible weight loss benefits. This means that it won’t cause spikes in blood sugar levels like some other types of flour will. Additionally, oat flour contains antioxidants and nutrients that are beneficial for overall health, including fiber and healthy fats.

Whey Protein Concentrate

Whey Protein Concentrate is a very purified form of whey protein that has been processed to remove all the fat, lactose, and other impurities. It is also undenatured, which means it still contains all the important proteins and essential amino acids that are necessary for muscle mass development and recovery.

Where To Purchase PhenQ Meal Shake?

You can easily find Complete Meal Shake on the official website of PhenQ. If you order today, you’ll get 10 Simple Shake Recipes and 10 Mouth-Watering & Nutritious Late Night Treat Recipes as a bonus that will help you curb cravings and boost metabolism to help you burn stored fat cells. Also, bulk packages include impressive discounts and saving options.

Pricing Details:

Order a single bag of Meal Shake @ $20.95

Order two bags of Meal Shake @ $39.90

Order three bags of Meal Shake @ $53.85

Each Bag of meal shake delivers 7 meals which means each meal will cost you $2.99. However, as you add more bags to the cart, the single meal will cost you $2.56, which is a great saving option. Furthermore, you get a 60-day money-back guarantee on every purchase. So in case you are not satisfied with the results, simply claim your refund.

Why Are PhenQ Dietary Supplements Superior to Other Weight Loss Pills/Products?

Some of the ingredients in PhenQ supplements are found in other products claimed to help with weight loss. However, PhenQ formulas have a unique combination of ingredients, making them more powerful and stronger weight loss supplements.

Their effects have been scientifically proven to be superior to those of other weight loss products. The fat-burning ability of PhenQ supplements is superb, making them the first choice for those concerned about their weight.

In preparing PhenQ products, only high-quality natural ingredients are used. The GMP and FDA (Food And Drug Administration) approved (GRAS) all the ingredients in the UK and the US. This makes PhenQ the ultimate weight loss brand.

PhenQ formulas were developed after extensive research using cutting-edge technology. Their natural ingredients accelerate metabolism and boost the body’s thermogenesis. This makes the body reduce fat faster, thereby accelerating weight loss.

Metabolism refers to the rate at which the body burns calories. By speeding up metabolism, your body will burn more calories and fats faster.

PhenQ Reviews – Users’ Opinion

Are you wondering how much weight and extra body fat can PhenQ supplements dissolve?? If yes, then this section is for you. The PhenQ brand is gathering a lot of appreciation in the weight loss industry due to the results it’s delivering to the users. The brand has more than 190000 satisfied users. Let’s read what they think about the formulas:

Ghislain, a 31-year-old man who crossed 176 lbs, lost 11 lbs in just one month with PhenQ dietary pills. Now he is more confident and feels more energetic all day long in his work. His workout and dieting success with PhenQ is an inspiration for many.

Axelle lost 9 lbs by shedding off belly fat and love handles. She combined the PhenQ weight loss pills with a healthy diet and workout routine and achieved this success in just one month.

April, a 35 years old lady, was struggling with weight gain and stored body fat after giving birth twice. Taking PhenQ changed everything. She has dissolved 20 lbs in 3 months and continues taking the diet pills.

Jenna, a 34-year-old lady, started taking PhenQ Meal Shake to reduce food cravings and snacking. She has dropped 10lbs of her stored fat and feels more energetic than ever.

32-year-old Jon tried several Meal Shakes, but they were tasteless and more costly. He liked the taste and flavors of the PhenQ shake.

To get the best results, we suggest you follow a low-calorie diet and manage your calorie intake as well. PhenQ dietary supplements promote appetite suppression and can help you lose weight in combination with a healthy diet.

Overall, the PhenQ reviews above clarify the fact that both of the formulas are as effective as mentioned on their official websites. Thousands of people have already changed their lives by combining these weight loss supplements with a proper diet. Such impressive PhenQ reviews may affect your purchasing decision in a positive way!

PhenQ Reviews – Final Thoughts

PhenQ is a highly effective all-in-one weight loss solution that has been proven to work. The brand has thousands of positive online reviews from real users. PhenQ is renowned globally for producing high-quality products. Also, it would be best if you understood that PhenQ supplements don’t work on each body similarly. Each body has a different metabolic rate, so things work for everyone at different rates.