AirCooly Review – Scam or Legit?

Nature is unpredictable, and we don’t always find comfort in the air we breathe. But you can’t always ignore the discomfort and go about your daily routine as usual. Your environment significantly impacts your productivity, whether in your career or your everyday life. Breathing cool and fresh air can also improve your quality of life, especially in the summer when the air is hot and stifling.

AirCooly is a personal air cooler that efficiently cools and humidifies the air around you and is affordable. Continue reading to find out how the AirCooly can complement your lifestyle.

What exactly is AirCooly?

AirCooly is a low-power air cooler that produces a pleasant breeze. It cools the air and also works as a fan. It has a simple design that allows anyone to use it without prior knowledge.

The device is powered by a 5W USB charging cable for low power consumption. It also has three fan speeds and three misting timing options. Depending on the needs of your surroundings, you can also choose between cold and warm misting.

AirCooly can be used in working and living spaces because it takes up little space and has a sleek design that fits various setups. It also comes in multiple colors so that you can choose your favorite. Because of its portability and adaptable charging system, it is also ideal for travel.

How does AirCooly function?

To use the device, charge the battery completely via a USB cord and fill the bottom tank with cold, clean water. The water in the bottom tank is used to moisten the air. Then, locate the On/Off switch on the lower part of the tank and toggle it upwards to activate the cooling fan.

Fan

You can choose from three fan speeds: low, medium, and high. Toggling the button up once activates the fan at low speed. A second upwards toggle sets it to medium and a third to high.

Humidifier

The humidifier is activated by switching the buttons. One downward press activates the humidifier’s continuous misting mode. You can set it to auto-on and off by pressing the button downwards a second time. For safety reasons, the air conditioner operates in the intermittent mode for a maximum of 6 hours before shutting down.

AirCooly also includes a user manual with detailed instructions for use.

Benefits of AirCooly

AirCooly has numerous advantages over standard personal air coolers, including:

AirCooly begins cooling the air around it immediately after it is turned on, unlike traditional air conditioners, which take 5 to 10 minutes to catch up.

Double Conditioning: The device cools and moistens the air to prepare it for consumption.

Silence: The device employs a brushless motor that is silent, allowing the AC to be used during working or sleeping hours when silence is required.

AirCooly has a simple control system that can be used by a typical user without the assistance of a technician.

The AC uses a low-power motor and can operate on a battery charge.

Mobility: The device’s small size and built-in battery make it ideal for travel.

High-quality ABS material: AirCooly is made of high-quality ABS material, preventing water from getting into the AC’s critical electric components.

AirCooly can reduce ambient temperatures by up to 12 degrees.

Features of AirCooly

AirCooly has a strategic design that addresses all issues associated with small-scale ACs, including:

High-grade casing material composed of CF, ABS, and PC.

Green, Pink, and White are among the available colors.

The dimensions are 109*109*293mm, making it easily portable.

A built-in timing system allows for periodic misting.

220ml tank with just enough space for water.

Rechargeable via USB, which can be found almost anywhere.

How Much Does AirCooly Cost?

AirCooly can only be purchased from the official website. The starting price for one AirCooly unit is $89. However, the company is currently running a promotion in which a 2-unit package costs $59 per device and includes one free AirCooly. The 3-unit package costs $53 per device and includes two free extra devices. You can contact customer service via email at care@urpurchase.com with any questions.

While air conditioning is still a luxury item, it could be the investment you need to have a comfortable summer. The difference in air quality can be a game-changer for your vacation. AirCooly’s multiple functionalities have a solution for whatever your air conditioning needs are.

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