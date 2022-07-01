Java Burn Reviews – What Customers Should Know Before Buy!

At its core, Java Burn is a nutritional supplement that aims to supercharge your coffee with natural ingredients. The product is only available at JavaBurn.com and not on any online retailers.

This formula is tasteless and comes in a powdered form. Marketed as a way to “ignite your metabolism,” Java Burn allows you to lose a significant amount of weight well within a short span of time. And it does all this without needing more taxing methods such as strict dieting, heavy exercising, and so on.

So, what does Java Burn do? How does Java Burn really work? Is it truly possible to lose weight with Java Burn without having to stop eating your favorite foods? Well, these are some of the questions that we will be answering in our detailed review below.

We will determine whether or not does Java Burn live up to the hype.

What is Java Burn?

A powdered weight loss formula sold exclusively through JavaBurn.com, it is a nutritional supplement that has to be combined with coffee. Java Burn is priced at $49 per pouch. It speeds up your metabolism with natural ingredients.

The makers recommend mixing one packet formula of Java Burn with your coffee each morning. Stir the formula into the coffee (it is tasteless so it doesn’t affect the taste of your coffee). The formula will dissolve rapidly. You have now essentially supercharged your coffee to double up as a weight loss supplement!

Java Burn includes key ingredients such as green tea extract, chromium, and L-theanine.

Green tea extract is loaded with a type of catechin called EGCG. EGCG is linked to metabolism and ultimately, weight loss. You can supercharge metabolism-boosting benefits by combining the Java Burn powder with your coffee every day. In turn, a faster metabolism will help you enjoy faster and easier weight loss results.

Before getting into the nuts and bolts of what makes Java Burn tick and whether or not is it the right choice for you, let’s first cover the basics and try to understand the general qualities of the supplement. We will also give a topical overview of the facts known so far.

Name: Java Burn

Official description: “The world’s first and only 100% safe and natural proprietary, patent-pending formula, that when combined with coffee, can increase both the speed and efficiency of metabolism.”

Type: Comes in easy to open stick packages that are individually wrapped for daily oral consumption (so 30 pouches per package).

Formula creator: John Barban

Official website: JavaBurn.com

What’s It For: Java Burn ignites the morning metabolism speed and efficiency by up to 500%. The body goes into a full fat-burning mode for the whole day. This effectively reduces appetite and optimizes the body for nutritional synergy.

Ingredients: Green tea extract (with a catechin called ECGC), L-theanine, L-carnitine, caffeine, chromium, chlorogenic acid.

Dosage: Each package meant as a 1-month supply comes with 30 single-serve packets. The recommended dosage is to take one packet per day along you’re your morning coffee.

Features:

The powder is completely tasteless, so it can be easily mixed with coffee without altering its taste.

Free of gluten and soy.

Only all-natural non-GMO ingredients.

Aimed at men and women of ages between 25 and 65.

Uses no preservatives, fillers, binders, artificial colors, antibiotics, or stimulants.

Electrifies the metabolism naturally within seconds, keeping it in the fat-burning mode.

Can be consumed without a prescription.

Work with all types of coffees including americanos, espressos, dark roasts, or light roast types.

Made in an FDA-approved facility in the US that follows cGMP rules and regulations.

Benefits:

Java Burn allows you to burn stored fat efficiently and swiftly by enhancing your metabolism.

Java Burn can also target the deepest problem areas and fat storages that are generally resistant to other types of weight loss techniques.

It also actively suppresses appetite, a proven way of losing weight.

You will get natural energy as well as sustained concentration throughout the day. No jitters or anxiety.

Side effects:

There have been no consumer complaints or complaints that call the supplement fake or a scam.

There are no negative side effects or adverse reactions, at least none that are known because the ingredients are all-natural.

You are advised to seek guidance from a healthcare professional if problems arise as a result of consuming any supplement, or if you have a medical condition or are undergoing medical treatment.

Results:

Optimal results from the Java Burn coffee enhancing pouches can be seen within 3 to 6 months of daily usage.

Thousands of people are already enjoying burning through their fat with a more efficient metabolism. It is a breakthrough from many angles.

Testing: Third-party testing is available. Every batch of Java Burn is tested by a third-party lab, which ensures industry-leading standards for potency, quality, and purity.

Real Customers:

The Java Burn website shows dozens of happy customers and their submitted testimonials. They also have actual video testimonials of real people using the product. These video testimonials show how people achieved weight loss benefits by sharing their success stories. Overcoming metabolic slowdown is a central theme across these testimonials.

Pricing:

$49 for a single pouch – 30-day supply.

$39 for three pouches – 90-day supply.

$34 for six pouches – 180-day supply.

The shipping fee is not included.

There is a risk-free 60-day moneyback guarantee with no questions asked. Refunds are swift (within a couple of days).

Risks:

The popularity of Java Burn has helped spawn countless counterfeit products along similar lines. These are dangerous products that are flooding the marketing in an attempt to dupe consumers looking for a better deal.

Java Burn is already seeing its fair share of dubious products being sold on Internet marketplaces.

The official Java Burn website has the lowest prices, so when deciding to buy only visit and purchase from there. It is the only place where you can be sure of 100% safety and money back guarantee for the two month refund policy.

Avoid purchasing anything that says or looks like Java Burn on third-party marketplaces such as Amazon or eBay.

Contact:

Email: support@javaburn.com

Phone: Clickbank customer support.

The refund process is easy.

Customer support is available readily.

With the basics out of the way, let’s now go over the detailed review of the product.

How does metabolism influence weight loss?

Metabolism controls the number of calories your body burns when you are resting, sleeping, or exercising. A stronger and faster metabolism enables the body to burn more calories all day long.

A better metabolism also makes you feel more energetic throughout the day.

Slower metabolism, on the other hand, leads to a body that’s unable to burn extra fat and lose weight effectively. A slower metabolism also means that your body will store fat in your belly, around thighs, and in other places.

This will lead to you feeling sluggish throughout the day as a consequence of burning fewer calories than someone with a stronger metabolism.

Java Burn comes to the rescue here. It boosts the metabolism in conjunction with your daily cup of coffee, making it much easier to lose weight.

Here is how the creator of Java Burn explains the weight loss effects to be expected when taking the formula:

“There’s never been anything even close to Java Burn ever attempted. As myself, my team, my entire family…And tens of thousands of everyday women and men can attest…Electrifying your metabolism…Torching off fat from your problem areas…Enjoying incredible all-day-energy…”

Java Burn’s creators also claim that the supplement is great for improving health. Most other weight loss supplements avoid claiming this. Apart from health benefits and weight loss, you are also able to torch fat from problem areas with the help of the Java Burn supplement.

How do I use Java Burn?

Java Burn is a tasteless powder that is mixed with coffee for consumption. Each box of Java Burn comes with 30 single-serve packets.

You pour the powder from a packet into your morning cup of coffee. This powder will dissolve instantly. Now, it’s time to drink the coffee.

As the formula is tasteless, it doesn’t take anything away from your coffee’s taste. So, you are still getting your favorite coffee but with some behind-the-scenes work that supercharges it.

EGCG, green tea extract, chromium, and L-theanine complement the caffeine, chlorogenic acid, and other natural ingredients present in coffee. This creates a robust metabolism-boosting formula that can aid in accelerated weight loss.

Java Burn works with all types of coffees such as home-brewed, americanos, espressos, drip coffees, light, and dark roast coffees, and so on. In fact, as long as any beverage has caffeine and chlorogenic acid (which is found in all types of coffee naturally), Java Burn will have a synergizing effect with it.

Java Burn is also independent of what else you put in your coffee like sugar and cream.

How does Java Burn work?

Using 100% all-natural, vegetarian, gluten-free, and non-GMO ingredients, Java Burn effectively boosts your metabolism and ultimately, accelerates weight loss results. The formula, furthermore, has no added preservatives, artificial colors, fillers, or stimulants of any kind.

Each packet of Java Burn is manufactured in the US in an FDA-approved facility. The manufacturers also claim to use sterile and strict standards to create each serving of the supplement.

Though the manufacturer claims that the supplement will burn away stubborn fat from problem areas pretty quickly, they also make it clear that it takes around 90 to 180 days for the results to be easily visible.

That is also why they recommend going for the biggest package of Java Burn.

How much weight can Java Burn help you lose?

The official website is filled with video testimonials from real customers who claim to have lost enormous amounts of weight by taking Java Burn daily. The formula helps you lose a considerable amount of weight.

But of course, the exact effectiveness of the supplement differs from person to person.

Here are some heartwarming success stories from Java Burn users:

A man claims that he lost 37 lbs taking Java Burn daily.

A woman claims that she can now easily fit into her high school jeans again thanks to Java Burn – something she previously considered simply impossible. She also reveals that Java Burn helped her remove 6 inches from her waistline.

For another person, Java Burn had additional benefits such as improved blood pressure and cholesterol. His doctor was also surprised by the amount of weight he lost.

A 49-year-old woman narrates her story of how she lost 42 lbs while taking the supplement. She also feels more energetic and is healthier than ever. Java Burn has been life-changing for her, she says.

The Java Burn team maintains that these are but just a fraction of the overwhelmingly positive reviews they get on a daily basis. Most of these reviews are about the many weight loss benefits of this formula.

The popularity of Resurge, a nighttime metabolism booster, has also been very conducive to building trust for Java Burn. Java Burn, consequently, started with a fairly large consumer base and the product did not disappoint one bit.

This coffee-enhancing formula that makes metabolism more efficient and faster is truly one of the best weight loss supplements out there and can help you lose significant amounts of weight.

What does Java Burn do?

Java Burn accelerates metabolism in mere seconds, according to the manufacturer. This helps the body lose more weight naturally. Here is the effect of the supplement described by the company:

Drink Java Burn with your morning cup of coffee.

The Java Burn formula boosts metabolism within seconds of drinking it.

Once the ingredients are absorbed by the body, they keep the rate of metabolism high throughout the rest of the day.

A higher metabolism rate throughout the day directly translates to a higher calorie burn.

That is how Java Burn amplifies weight loss. Burning more calories while at rest is important to lose weight and that is precisely what Java Burn helps you do. This also makes your body absorb fewer fats from the foods you eat.

With such a formula, you are free to take other lifestyle choices. For example, heavy workouts are no more necessary and drastic diet changes can be avoided completely. In fact, it’s likely that you will get a zero-effort-required weight loss technique with Java Burn.

Eating guilt-free while losing weight

Finally, you have a supplement that allows you to eat your favorite foods guilt-free while still losing weight. All it needs is the Java Burn supplement mixed with your daily cup of morning coffee!

A fast metabolism aids greatly in losing weight and breaking down fats. The body processes the calories included in the food more efficiently and faster.

A good example would be a person with a fast metabolism eating 4000 calories each day and still storing less fat than a person with a sluggish metabolism eating 3000 calories a day.

Our metabolism generally tends to slow down over time as a consequence of a number of factors such as dietary habits or lifestyle. It’s important to keep the metabolism rate fast. And Java Burn helps you do exactly that.

The Java Burn team promises that you can eat your favorite foods guilt-free. They further claim that people taking this formula can eat nearly everything they like and in whatever quantity they prefer. All this can be done while still losing significant weight over a short span of time.

As you are effortlessly (and automatically) losing weight with the Java Burn supplement you can rest easy and eat whatever you like.

Now, another important point here is that even people with a high metabolism need a well-designed caloric diet. They need to maintain a calorie deficit to lose weight. This healthy diet also needs to be complemented with exercise in most cases.

Java Burn works differently and consequently, allows you to lose weight even if you do no exercising or don’t have the healthiest diet system. You can still continue to lose weight, as the company claims, regardless of the type of diet management and exercising you do, if any.

Ingredients in Java Burn

The all-natural ingredients in Java Burn are proven and time-tested metabolism boosters. The formula is the perfect condensation of these ingredients in a powdered form. This makes the supplement as convenient as it can get.

Although the company behind Java Burn provides little information regarding its ingredients, we have a pretty solid lowdown on the supplement’s composition.

The ingredients are mentioned in the official Java Burn presentation done by creator John Barban. These ingredients are claimed to work together and synergize with each other to maximize efficacy and reach the ultimate level of nutritional synergy.

Java Burn appears to contain some dose of these ingredients:

Green tea leaf extract

Green tea leaf extract is one of the most popular supplements for weight loss. It is manufactured mainly as pills. Rich with epigallocatechin gallate or EGCG, green tea leaf extract has powerful weight loss capabilities.

The ECGC component is what we will focus on here. It’s a natural chemical as well as a powerful antioxidant with anti-inflammatory properties. Many studies have linked EGCG to weight loss.

Java Burn contains a concentrated and pure dose of green tea leaf extract with a high EGCG content. It is also reportedly a special version of green tea leaf extract that contains a particularly high concentration of EGCG. This helps maximize the weight loss benefits.

L-Theanine

L-theanine is often taken in a stack with caffeine. It is another natural compound of green tea. Many types of research have shown that green tea can nearly nullify many unwanted side effects associated with caffeine such as anxiety, restlessness, and jitters, among others.

Many experience these caffeine side effects especially when consuming large quantities. L-theanine supports mental clarity, focus, and cognition without all the downsides of caffeine. This makes your brain healthier over time as you lose weight.

L-Carnitine

L-carnitine is present in many bodybuilding supplements. It is an amino acid that is also found in plenty of weight loss formulas as well as general health supplements you can find on the market right now.

L-carnitine, being an amino acid, is one of the building blocks for muscle in the body. The body needs good L-carnitine levels to create muscle fibers. Some studies have shown that L-carnitine aids in weight loss by supporting a more active lifestyle.

Java Burn does not need exercising. However, the L-carnitine component in the supplement helps the body recover better from intense exercise – thus helping in weight loss.

Chromium

Chromium is a crucial mineral in the body required for multiple vital processes. It is also included in some dosages in Java Burn. Chromium is most well-known for its blood sugar and carb intake regulation qualities. This is also why a key factor in diabetes is chromium deficiency. Diabetics often take chromium supplements to fight the lack of this important mineral.

Chromium has various carb blocking and anti-fat-formation properties and consequently is used in a variety of weight loss supplements.

Other ingredients

Java Burn does not disclose the full list of ingredients and their dosages upfront. There might be other ingredients at play but mostly to support these key ingredients, in the most likely scenario.

They insist that their formula is 100% safe and natural. But you should still consult a doctor if you have a medical condition.

How does caffeine boost metabolism?

Caffeine is a proven fat burner. It’s also a great metabolism booster. Generally, people take caffeine in various forms and quantities to boost energy levels. But some are indeed taking caffeine supplements to lose weight and it’s been working great for them.

Caffeine boosts metabolism in a remarkable way. When taken with a supplement like Java Burn that aids in metabolism, caffeine can accelerate weight loss by improving metabolism much faster.

Caffeine is a stimulant. The way caffeine works is by constricting the blood vessels and raising the heart rate. Consequently, the body works harder and burns more calories. Moderate caffeine consumption is associated with good heart health as per some studies.

It is indeed the world’s most popular drug and for a good reason.

Scientific backing for Java Burn

Java Burn is claimed to be the world’s first patent-pending formula scientifically proven to improve the efficiency and increase the speed of metabolism when combined with coffee. Ultimately, it claims to deliver powerful fat burning results as well as improved overall health.

Java Burn has done no clinical trial to verify that claim. They have also not published any peer-reviewed research on their product or formula. Further, although the company claims that the formula is patent-pending, they are yet to disclose the patent application itself or provide any relevant details to confirm their patent application. They also don’t provide any details on how their formula is unique – which is a prerequisite to apply for a patent.

In any case, Java Burn does cite over 40 different studies all verifying the bold benefits of Java Burn. It is also to be noted that all the key ingredients do indeed have finished clinical trials, separately, and that they work as advertised by Java Burn.

We are going to summarize some of the research on these key ingredients below, which will work as the scientific backing for the Java Burn supplement at large.

Green tea

A 2014 study reviewed the evidence on the impact of green tea on weight loss. The aim was to determine the truth behind the connection between the two. The researchers analyzed over a dozen randomized controlled trials totaling a whopping 1,500+ participants.

They found that people taking green tea lose 0.5 lbs to 8 lbs more weight than placebo across all studies on average. Green tea, thus, appears to have a significant impact on weight loss.

Another study in the same year published in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition observed that green tea has anti-obesity qualities. This observation was based on multiple human and animal studies. The researchers also found out that green tea had a secondary weight loss effect which worked by reducing food intake, suppressing fat cell formation, blocking fat storage, and increasing energy expenditure with thermogenesis, among several other effects.

Caffeine

Caffeine is easily one of the most tested and proven weight loss aids on the market right now. It is also a great natural metabolism booster. An older study found out that caffeine increased fat burning by up to 29% in lean people and by 10% in obese people. This means that consuming caffeine alone is a great way to lose weight.

Another study noted that caffeine can raise resting metabolic rate (RMR) – the rate of metabolism when the body is at rest or during sleep – by as much as 11%.

L-theanine

L-theanine is another key ingredient in Java Burn. It is not a weight loss component. L-theanine is predominantly a cognition-boosting component that has positive effects on anxiety and stress management. Some studies also show that L-theanine can actively combat the many disconcerting side effects of consuming caffeine such as jitters – which makes it easier to manage that daily cup of coffee.

Another study found that one of the three major components of green tea that aided in weight loss in mice was L-theanine. Other components were caffeine and catechins.

How scientific is Java Burn?

Java Burn’s core components have already been proven to offer considerable weight loss and metabolism-specific benefits. The supplement is formulated to contain many metabolism-boosting ingredients. Combine these ingredients with the caffeine in your coffee and you have a supplement drink that can aid significantly in weight loss.

That doesn’t change the fact the there is no direct evidence of Java Burn working in a clinical setting.

Java Burn pricing

Priced at $49 for 30 single-serve packets for a 30-day supply, the official JavaBurn.com website also offers multiple discounts when purchasing in bulk.

The 3-pouch package costs $117 and the 6-pouch package costs $204. A further $9.95 shipping is applicable on all purchases.

When ordering multiple pouches, the price can drop as low as $34 per pouch.

The manufacturer recommends ordering 3- or 6-pouch packages for the best weight loss results.

Java Burn refund policy

Java Burn packages come with a 60-day no-questions-asked refund policy. You can request a refund within 60 days if you are unsatisfied for any reason whatsoever. For example, if the product fails to provide weight loss benefits to you then you are entitled to a complete refund.

The steps to getting a refund are fairly straightforward. All you need to do is contact the company and return the product. Java Burn will give you a complete refund within 48 hours. This refund applies even if the pouches are empty.

Who is the creator of Java Burn?

Java Burn is made by a company of the same name. The supplement is manufactured in the United States in an FDA-approved and GMP-certified facility that uses strict, precise, and sterile standards.

The company partnered with John Barban to develop the supplement.

Each batch is additionally tested by a third-party lab to ensure that the product meets the highest quality and purity standards.

You can contact the Java Burn team using the following email:

Final word

Java Burn is a compelling weight loss powder that works in tandem with your daily dose of morning caffeine. The supplement is sold exclusively through the official website (JavaBurn.com). This is the BEST place to get the biggest discounts on Java Burn is at the only store offering fully vetted and tested coffee additive powders that come in thirty individually wrapped stick pack pouches. With 30 in a bag of Java Burn, it is basically like adding $1 or so to each cup of hot or cold coffee and leaving the rest up to the ingredients to justify the cost of buying multiple packages. Many coffee drinkers know coffee drinkers because its that common of a substance to consume, so grab the three or six bag option to save on the cost of JavaBurn pouch bags and give them out to a close friend or family member to see how well it works for them too.

As John Barban colorfully describes in the release of Java Burn, it supercharges your daily dose of coffee. Apart from speeding up your metabolism, it also provides further health benefits which are quite impressive after hearing about all of them reviewed above and spelled out directly by the creator himself.

Losing weight without putting in a lot of effort is easy with Java Burn. Let John Barban and the hundreds and thousands after him tell the story in full.