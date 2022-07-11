5 Best Online Therapy Platforms for Depression and Anxiety 2022

It’s no secret the pandemic has taken a toll on everyone’s mental well-being, with anxiety and depression rates skyrocketing.

According to the ADAA, anxiety disorders are the most common mental illness in the United States, affecting 40 million adults. And depression affects more than 16 million American adults. Yet, only about one-third of those people seek treatment.

Mental illness can be debilitating, making it hard to function in day-to-day life. And if you’re struggling with anxiety and depression, one of the best ways to care for your mental health is to get help from a licensed therapist. Therapy can provide you with the tools you need to manage your symptoms and live a healthy, happy, and productive life.

Today, online therapy is a great option for those who are unable to access traditional therapy, or who prefer the convenience and anonymity of online counseling. It has been shown to be just as effective as face-to-face therapy and can meet various needs: whether you need online grief counseling, couples therapy, self-esteem counseling, etc.

So, even if you’re not able to see a therapist in person, there are still many options for getting quality care. Below are 5 of the best online therapy platforms for depression and anxiety in 2022 worth considering.

5 Best Online Therapy Sites for Depression and Anxiety

Calmerry – Best platform for online therapy overall. Editor’s pick

Online-Therapy.com – Best virtual counseling site for comprehensive mental health care

TalkSpace – Best choice for online therapy and psychiatric services

Betterhelp – The most popular online counseling & therapy platform

Pride Counseling – Best LGBTQI+-focused therapy platform

#1. Calmerry – Best Platform for Online Therapy Overall. Editor’s Pick

Calmerry is an online therapy platform that offers flexible, convenient, and confidential therapy and counseling services. Their focus is on providing a safe space for clients that always has their needs at heart.

With an easy-to-use interface and advanced matching, Calmerry makes it simple to find a therapist who meets your needs and preferences, no matter where you are or what device you use.

In addition to online therapy, Calmerry also shares a digital toolbox with helpful resources to help you learn more about mental health and wellness. With their commitment to making mental health care accessible to everyone, Calmerry is changing the standards of online therapy.

Pros

Quick matching with a licensed and available therapist

Multiple subscription plans and promo codes

Free mental health tools

Covers a wide range of mental health issues

Live video and unlimited text therapy

HIPAA-compliant platform

Flexible scheduling

Friendly 24/7 customer service

Cons

No free trial

No psychiatry services

No group sessions

What We Like about Calmerry

Advanced Matching: Calmerry has a trained team of experts who match users with therapists within a few hours. The experts take into account all of your answers indicated in the initial survey when finding someone perfect for you.

Payment Plans: Calmerry offers three flexible monthly plans to suit your needs. The first and most affordable option is the Messaging Plan, where you get unlimited messaging with a therapist who replies at least a couple of times a day within their working hours. It costs $42/week (discounted for the 1st month).

Other plans also include 1 live video session (from $52/week) and 4 live videos (from $67.49/week), accordingly. However, you can add as many videos as you need for extra pay.

Personal Therapy Portal: The Calmerry therapy portal is an amazing way to keep track of your progress and grow your mental health skills. You have 24/7 access to it. There, you’ll have a comprehensive Therapy Plan with the goals that you can set with your therapist and mood tracking + journaling tools.

#2. Online-Therapy.com – Best Virtual Counseling Site for Comprehensive Mental Health Care

If you’re looking for a comprehensive online therapy platform that covers all the bases, look no further than Online-Therapy.com. This site offers the 8-section CBT program and resources to help people overcome a wide range of emotional problems.

The site is packed with meditation and yoga videos, worksheets, journaling, and other helpful resources on topics like anxiety, depression, relationships, and more.

Plus, the counselors at Online-Therapy are trained professionals who care about helping their clients achieve their goals.

Pros

CBT approach

All therapist bios are posted on the website

Various communication options with a therapist

Focus on independent and therapist-guided work

Express replies in the Premium plan

Comprehensive mental health toolbox

Cons

You can’t write your therapist anytime having a Basic plan

No mobile apps

Therapists are available only on Mon-Fri

What We Like about Online-Therapy.com

Comprehensive Toolbox: This platform includes a wide range of features, including self-assessment tools, educational resources, and helpful materials. They also offer Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) which has been proven to be effective in treating conditions like anxiety and depression.

Subscription Plans: The 3 subscription plans provide the best possible option for people who need help managing their mental health. All of them come with an 8-section CBT program and 25 worksheets in total. They also include daily contact with a therapist through messages on weekdays as well as access to useful resources like interactive exercises.

You also get daily journals where you can track emotions or thoughts noted throughout your day and tests designed specifically towards figuring out what kind of therapy would work for you.

Here are the prices with the 20% off:

Basic (about $160 per month)

Standard (about $240 per month)

Premium (about $320 per month)

Discount: Online-Therapy.com provides their users with a 20% discount on the first month’s payment.

#3. Talkspace – Best Choice for Online Therapy and Psychiatric Services

Talkspace is a great alternative to other online therapy platforms. Founded in 2012, the company has grown tremendously and is still expanding into other areas, such as psychiatry services. As they state, they have already helped over a million people.

Talkspace offers therapy for people from all walks of life and almost all ages, including adults who are looking to overcome stress, anxiety, or depression, teens, and couples. They also hire licensed psychiatrists who conduct evaluations and provide medication management services.

Pros

Accepts insurance

Flexible plans

Psychiatry services available

Unlimited messaging and live video sessions

Individual, couples, and teen therapy

Free initial consultation with a matching agent

Cons

Expensive psychiatry services

Response time depends on the therapist

No group counseling

What We Like about Talkspace

Packages: Talkspace offers a variety of packages to suit the needs of each person (from $65 to $99 weekly for individual therapy). However, for some, they may appear costly, especially for the psychiatry services, where the initial evaluation costs $250 and every subsequent visit is $125.

The cost depends on the therapy length and can be billed monthly, quarterly, and biannually. You can read more about the plans for individual therapy, couples, and teen counseling on Talkspace at therapy-reviews.com.

Psychiatry Services: Talkspace offers psychiatry services that not many platforms can offer. This means that people with mental health issues will be able to get therapeutic help and medication.

Accepts Insurance: Your state may not be covered by Talkspace, but other options are available. Search for the insurances accepted on their official website to see if your provider is listed.

#4. Betterhelp – The most popular online counseling & therapy platform

Betterhelp is a popular and efficient platform for those looking to find help with mental health issues. With over 2 million people having been helped worldwide since 2013, it’s no wonder that this service is one of the most famous.

They offer teletherapy for individuals, couples, and teens. And unlike any other website, they have over 25,000 licensed therapists.

Pros

Unlimited messaging

Availability of numerous communication options

A vast network of therapists

A user-friendly mobile app

Financial assistance for those who qualify

Seven days free trial

Cons

Customer support may be slow

No online psychiatrists

Only one subscription plan available

The price may change depending on your location

What We Like about Betterhelp

Wide Pool of Therapists: Betterhelp offers a wide pool of therapists (over 25,000 professionals) with different backgrounds and specialties, so you are sure to find someone who is a good fit for you.

In addition, the site makes it easy to connect with your therapist and schedule appointments. You can also message your therapist anytime, which can be helpful if you need support between sessions.

Financial Aid: BetterHelp offers financial aid and discounts for those with a limited budget. You will need to answer questions about your employment status, monthly income as well as children in order to qualify.

Several Сommunication Сhannels: They offer several client-therapist communication channels, including text messaging, video chat, live messaging, and phone calls. So you can choose the option that’s best for you.

#5. Pride Counseling – Best LGBTQI+-focused therapy platform

There’s a special demand for LGBTQIA therapy. These services provide a safe and confidential space for people to explore their identity, share their experiences, and receive support from a qualified therapist.

If you’re looking for an experienced LGBTQIA-affirming therapist, there is no better place than Pride Counseling. Pride Counseling is a safe space for people of all sexual orientations and gender identities.

Their therapists are experienced in working with queer and transgender clients, and they are committed to providing affirming and compassionate care. Just fill out the questionnaire and create an account to get matched with your provider by an algorithm.

Pros

Financial aid (if you qualify)

Increased discretion

LGBTQI-affirming and trained therapists

Easily switch therapist

Real-time messaging if you need

Cons

No free trial

You’re matched with a therapist by an algorithm

Only one plan for $60-$80 per week

What We Like about Pride Counseling

LGBT-Focused Therapy Services: Pride Counseling offers a variety of therapy services that help deal with specific mental health issues affecting LGBTQIA members. This means that you can be sure you’re getting care from someone who understands your unique experience and can provide quality care.

Privacy and Anonymity: It offers a safe and confidential space for clients to explore their sexuality. Their privacy policy ensures that all of their clients’ information will be kept completely confidential.

In addition, their professionals never judge people based on their sexual orientation or gender identity. Pride Counseling believes that everyone deserves to be heard and respected, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

So, if you’re looking for a judgment-free zone where you can explore your sexuality, Pride Counseling is the place for you.

Ease of Use: At Pride Counseling, they understand that everyone is different and offer four types of communication options to suit your needs: live video and phone sessions on the website or app and offline messaging with an option to schedule live calls/texts beforehand.

How We Made the Best Online Therapy List for You

In order to find the best online therapy platforms, we spent hours searching and screening. We inspected every website on our list of potential candidates until finally selecting 7 websites that not only met all standards but exceeded them!

We’ve looked at ease of use, cost, effectiveness, and more. We’ve also read what clients and experts in the field say to get their insights. We’re confident that this is the most comprehensive and helpful list of online therapy resources available.

So, what did we look for?

When deciding which food products to keep and eliminate, we took into consideration several factors.

Security

Security is always a top priority when it comes to online therapy. All of the services on our list use state-of-the-art encryption to protect your data and abide by HIPAA.

In addition, all of their therapists on our list are licensed and experienced professionals who are committed to providing confidential and compassionate care.

Cost

Cost is also an important consideration when choosing an online therapy service. Therapy is expensive, but it doesn’t have to break the bank.

Fortunately, all of the services on our list offer affordable options, making therapy accessible for everyone.

Licensure and expertise

First, we looked for the platforms that hire therapists, licensed in their states. This ensures that they have the necessary education and training to provide quality care.

Next, we considered their areas of expertise. We wanted to make sure that their providers can address a wide range of concerns, from anxiety and depression to relationship issues and grief counseling.

Finally, we took into account therapists’ approach to therapy. We wanted to make sure that there was a good mix of different approaches so that everyone could find a platform and a therapist whose style fit their needs.

5 FAQs about Online Therapy

Q1: Is Online Therapy Confidential?

When it comes to our mental health, we all want to know that our information is confidential. We want to be able to speak openly about our thoughts and feelings without worring that our words will be used against us. That’s why many people are concerned about the confidentiality of online therapy.

The good news is that online therapy is just as confidential as traditional therapy. In fact, there are several laws in place that ensure the confidentiality of online therapy. The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) is one of the most important laws governing the confidentiality of online therapy. This law protects the privacy of all medical records, including those created during online therapy sessions.

As long as your platform is HIPAA-compliant, you can be assured that your information will be kept confidential.

In addition, most states have laws that protect the confidentiality of communications between therapists and clients. These laws often extend to online communications, meaning that your therapist cannot legally share your information with anyone without your consent.

So if you’re looking for a confidential way to get help for your mental health, online therapy may be a good option for you.

Q2: Are Online Therapists as Good as “Traditional” Ones?

The answer, in short, is yes. Online therapists are the same licensed and trained mental health professionals who conduct online practice or combine it with in-person format. They can offer just as much support, expertise, and guidance as “traditional” therapists, often at a lower cost and with greater flexibility.

And while there may be some advantages to meeting in person, studies have shown that online therapy can be just as effective. So if you’re considering therapy, don’t be afraid to give it a try – whether it’s online or in person.

Q3: Can I Get Prescribed Medications during Online Therapy?

One of the most common questions people have about online therapy is whether or not they can get prescriptions for medications. It’s important to be aware that only psychiatrists can prescribe medication for you. So, in some cases, you might need to seek out psychiatric services in addition to online therapy.

The best way to determine what’s right for you is to speak with your therapist about your options. They can help you decide if online therapy, with or without medication, is right for you.

Q4: Can I Ask My Therapist Questions?

It can be difficult to open up to a therapist and share your deepest thoughts and feelings. But it’s important to remember that therapists are trained professionals who are there to help you.

One of the best parts of therapy is that you can ask your therapist any question you want. There is no such thing as a foolish question when it comes to therapy. Your therapist will be more than happy to answer any questions you have about the process.

So if you’re wondering whether therapy is right for you, or if you’re curious about how to get the most out of your sessions, don’t be afraid to ask your therapist questions. It’s one of the best ways to get the most out of therapy.

Q5: Is Online Therapy Priced the Same Way as Traditional Therapy?

Anyone who has ever struggled with anxiety or depression knows that therapy can be a lifesaver. Unfortunately, traditional therapy can also be expensive, often costing $150 or more per session. This can make it difficult for people to get the help they need.

Online therapy may be an option for those who are struggling to afford traditional therapy. While the price of online therapy varies depending on the platform, it is typically much more accessible than traditional therapy because it eliminates the need for travel, office space rental, and marketing costs.

In addition, online therapy offers the convenience of being able to receive help from anywhere in the world, making it a good option for people who live in rural areas or who travel frequently.

Which Online Therapy Site to Choose: Conclusion

​​If you’re struggling with depression or anxiety, seeking professional help can be an important step on the road to recovery. Now that you’ve read about the top online therapy sites for this year – Calmerry, Online-Therapy.com, TalkSpace, Regain, Teen Counseling, Betterhelp, and Pride Counseling – it’s time to make a decision.

Consider your budget, your needs, and what you’re looking for in a therapist. If you need someone to talk to on a regular basis, choose a site that offers unlimited text sessions. If you’re looking for specific help with a problem or challenge, choose a site that offers love sessions.

Whichever site you choose, know that online therapy can be an effective way to get the help you need with anxiety, depression, and more.

We hope that this list will help you find the help you need. We hope it will provide you with some peace of mind knowing that you’re not alone and that there are people who care about you and want to help.

If you need someone to talk to, don’t hesitate to reach out. Support is just a click away.

Source:

https://www.kitsapdailynews.com/national-marketplace/best-online-therapy-for-depression-and-anxiety-best-virtual-counseling-platforms-for-2022-best-therapist-near-me/

https://drmental.org/

https://therapy-reviews.com/