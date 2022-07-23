NovaCool Portable AC Reviews – Is Nova Cool Air Cooler Worth It or Scam?

Whether it is during the hot summers or you live in hot regions year-round, the weather becomes scorching, and you may be forced to look for alternatives to be a bit cool and comfortable. You may decide to turn to a standard air conditioner, but it is often out of financial reach for ordinary folks.

This is because they will offset a colossal amount of cash to purchase, then you have to pay a technician to install it. If it breaks down or is damaged at any point, you will need to fork out extra cash to fix and maintain it, not to mention the high power bills you will be forced to service.

What is NovaCool AC?

However, a less expensive option guarantees you the same amount of comfort. The NovaCool AC is a portable air conditioner designed in the USA for the USA. It will be your favorite travel companion, considering it has a rechargeable battery that will last up to 10 hours and only requires a USB cable. It also has an inbuilt water tank to double as a humidifier.

How NovaCool AC Works

The NovaCool AC has a fan that sucks in the warm air present in the room. The air is then directed towards its built-in humidifier tank with moisture-filled filter pads that instantly cool the air while humidifying it. This critical step allows the NovaCool AC to double as a humidifier. This will prevent irritation of the throat, eyes, and skin. The internal multi-layer cartridge filters will also trap air impurities such as dust particles, microbes, allergens, and pollutants from being blown out. The cold and humid air is then blown out through the vent, leaving a cooling sensation in the environs.

NovaCool AC Features

Plug and Play – Add water to cool at the top and switch it on. You will experience a cooling effect in just a few seconds.

Multi-Layer filtering- has a multi-layer cartridge that traps dust particles, microbes, allergens, and pollutants. This ensures that the air blown out is fresh and clean.

3-in-1 Modes – the NovaCool AC has three modes you can adjust to fit your current needs. Whether you need a Fan, a cool environment, or you want it to be a bit chilly.

Purifies and Humidifies Air for Freshness- the Air conditioner also doubles as a humidifier. This will reduce the throat, eye, and skin irritation often brought about by air conditioning.

100% Noise-Free Operation- the device is silent and won’t be a nuisance whether you are working, sleeping, working out, or even outdoors.

It is portable – the device’s sleek design makes it portable. It has a rechargeable battery that will give you around 10 hours of battery life and will only require a USB to recharge it. It works well with even a power bank.

Perfect for Indoor and Outdoor Use.

How to Operate NovaCool AC

Step 1 – you add water to the large capacity inbuilt leak-proof tank

Step 2- You power it on to experience instant cooling.

Step 3 – you decide among three modes: fan, cool, or chill.

NovaCool AC Pricing

According to the official website, the NovaCool AC is free, meaning you only have to pay $19.97 for shipping and handling. You will then receive a further discount of $9.99, allowing you to save even further.

It has a 30-day guarantee. If you order and receive the product and it fails to impress, you are eligible for a full refund, no questions asked. The checkout page has been secured with 256-bit SSL encryption to protect the client from potential credit card fraud. Customer service can be reached via:

Phone: 855-234-5749

Email: cs@supremedailygadgetsdeal.com

NovaCool AC Customer Reviews

Izzy L. Verified Buyer

“Cooling is excellent, portable charging with a power bank!

I am surprised how this small and portable device can cool air rapidly. I add cold water and power and can feel the difference in my study in just minutes. The great thing is it can be charged with a portable power bank, and thanks to that and its lightweight, I took it with me on my last camping trip!”

Martyn. Verified Buyer

“Just one charge & it cools for a good 6 – 7 hours. I have been using this product for two months now, and it’s incredible how quickly it cools. I can charge this with my laptop & power bank, and it works for over 6 hours comfortably. As advertised, it’s lightweight and fits into my trekking backpack too. If you are an outdoorsy person, it’s a must-have.”

Morgan Rose Verified Buyer

“Cute little cooler! I love how cute this thing looks on my desk while still doing the job! Add water, and it’s ready to start cooling in minutes – this is the first thing I switch when I get back on a hot day! Unlike what I expected, it is 100% noise-free so that you can sleep without any disturbance.”

Maicek Verified Buyer

“Five stars all the way! I have had portable ACs before, but this one beats them hands down on – build, portability & effective cooling all the way! I was unsure if the air filter would work, but when I opened it for a quick clean, I could see the gunk it had trapped – pretty impressive! I have one at the office and one at home.”

NovaCool AC Conclusion

If you are in the market for a portable Air Conditioner, the NovaCool AC is your gadget. It comes with a rechargeable battery that lasts up to 10 hours and only needs a USB cord to recharge. It has an inbuilt water tank that allows it to double as a humidifier. It also comes with a multi-layer cartridge that traps dust particles to ensure only clean and fresh air is blown out.