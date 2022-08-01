Harmonium TressAnew Reviews – Real Results or Risky Side Effects?

Everyone loves having beautiful hair. Over time, hair ages and starts losing its healthy look, and the panic starts setting in. For women, hair is more than an accessory. It is part of your identity and, having healthy hair makes you feel beautiful. When hair starts losing its healthy appearance, you find yourself trying to hide it under hats, headscarves, or wigs. In extreme cases, you even consider chopping it off, so you and others do not have to look at it.

When your hair looks and feels dry or weak, you try everything to get it looking and feeling healthy again. As a result, you find yourself going through several hair treatments. Some of the treatments leave your hair worse than it was before. Now, there is a natural solution to your hair problems that will not have you using a hair mask or tons of chemicals.

What is TressAnew?

TressAnew is an all-natural hair restoring formula that contains three of the strongest 5-AR natural inhibitors. The formula shuts off the hair-degrading enzyme that converts your body’s testosterone to DHT, the balding enzyme. The ingredients that make the formula promote hair growth and nourish the hair, making it long, thick, strong, and healthy once again.

What causes hair degeneration?

Dermatological studies have shown that a hair-degenerating enzyme in the body causes most hair problems. This enzyme turns healthy and luscious hair into thin and brittle hair, making you look and feel older than you are. Your hair will not lose its luster because of genetics, stress, or hormones.

Hair loss and degenerations are caused by the 5 alpha-reductase enzymes (5-AR). The enzyme turns the testosterone in your body into DHT that damages your hair follicles. DHT prevents hair follicles from absorbing nutrients by blocking the follicles. As a result, your hair begins to feel thinner and gradually loses its color. Eventually, your hair becomes so delicate that the slightest touch can damage it.

Using hair serums and treatments will not work since the enzyme will prevent your hair from absorbing those nutrients. To stop this from happening, you need to stop the 5-AR enzyme from turning testosterone into DHT.

Who is Chrissa Benson?

Chrissa is a mother, wife, and expert on women’s health. She has been featured in several magazines, including Women’s Health Magazine, Reader’s Digest, and Prevention Magazine. She has also been on several morning talk shows discussing women’s health and fitness.

Most women experience postpartum hair loss, and Chrissa was the same and thought it was completely normal. However, shortly after her third child, Chrissa found that her hair was shedding more than before. This was more than she did after her first two children. The remaining hair was so brittle that she was afraid of brushing it and having it all fall out. This made her lose confidence in herself and, she never felt confident no matter how much makeup she used. It even affected her intimacy with her husband as she feared that he would end up with a chunk of hair if he would run his fingers through her hair. Her hair became so bad that it was the same as that of her aging parents.

She tried everything to get her hair back to the way it was, but nothing worked. Eventually, she came across the TressAnew hair treatment that finally put the shine back in her hair. The hair treatment is made using natural ingredients and treats the root cause of the hair problems. TressAnew helps to reverse the damage, and now, her hair is long, healthy, and has regained its lost color.

The powerful ingredients in TressAnew

There are several powerful natural ingredients in TressAnew that make it ideal for promoting healthy hair growth. Here are some of them and their benefits:

Fo-ti: Fo-ti can restore color that is lost when hair greys. It reverses the aging process to keep your hair looking young. It works by stopping the body from converting testosterone to DHT.

Nettle Root: This herb was initially used by Julius Caesar to boost his energy. However, it was later discovered that the root works as a 5-AR inhibitor and promotes faster hair growth.

Saw Palmetto: This herb was originally used by native South American tribes in different remedies. One uses to block DHT receptors so they do not bind themselves to the hair follicle. It gives your hair a DHT detox and prevents hair problems from starting.

Horsetail: This is a herb used by Greek and Roman cultures. It has many benefits, including slowing the hair aging process. The herb has antioxidants and silicon that promote fast hair growth and ensure your hair grows healthy and strong. You can only get the most benefits from horsetail when you use the other herbs first.

Magnesium: Over time, calcium can build up and clog hair follicles. To prevent this from happening, you need to have a healthy dose of magnesium. Magnesium also weakens DHT making it less potent.

Multivitamins: Several minerals and vitamins are included in the formula that will promote healthy hair growth. There is even Biotin in the formula that will work better than before. Once you stop the production of DHT hormone, your hair can absorb all the nutrients better and become long, thick, and healthy.

How to use TressAnew

TressAnew comes in the form of capsules. All you need to do is take 2 capsules either in the morning or at night. Once ingested, the ingredients inside the capsules will start working immediately. For best results, you are recommended to use TressAnew for more than 3 months.

Purchase TressAnew

The Harmonium TressAnew can be purchased from its official website. Buying TressAnew from the official website guarantees consumers will get a genuine product. Additionally, discounts and a money-back guarantee is offered.

One bottle $49.95, + Small Shipping Fee

Three bottles $39.95 Each / Free US Shipping

Six bottles, $33.00 Each / Free US Shipping

As you can see, the more bottles of TressAnew you buy, you get free US shipping, and the higher your discount will be.

Contact Information

The Harmonium company offers its customers a 90 day 100% money-back guarantee on all purchases. To contact TressAnew by Harmonium, customers can send an email to customer service at:

Order Support: https://www.clkbank.com/#!/

Product Support: customercare@harmoniumhealth.com

Final Thoughts

TressAnew is a lifesaver to hair thinning, greying, and dullness. If you want to improve the health of your hair, you are better off trying TressAnew. Get your confidence back and show off your long and healthy hair. There is no need to worry about harmful side effects as the formula is made using all-natural ingredients. All you need to do is choose your package and make your TressAnew purchase on the official website. The more bottles you buy, the bigger the discount you get.