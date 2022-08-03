Nuubu Detox Patches Review – Is It Legit?

Claimed to be 100% eco-friendly and natural, the Nuubu Detox Patches are said to get the body rid of all the toxins that accumulate in its systems over time. Many of those who have already used them are saying they’re great as far as keeping the body in good health goes too, seeing they have felt excellent after applying them. Since the times are very stressful now and getting enough rest is almost impossible, not to mention that the foods most people consume nowadays contain many toxins, the Nuubu Detox Patches seem to be the perfect solution when it comes to detoxifying the body and keeping the mind healthy.

Nuubu Detox Patches Best Features

The Nuubu Detox Patches have been made by following a detoxifying ancient Japanese tradition. Their best features are presented below:

Medicinal Wisdom that Comes from Tradition

The medicinal knowledge at the base of the Nuubu Detox Patches comes from Asia. It has been transmitted from one generation to another, as well as tested for hundreds of years.

All-Natural Ingredients

Nuubu Detox Patches are made only with natural herbs and herbal extracts, free from artificial or chemical ingredients.

Holistic Approach

Prevention is always better than treating, and Nuubu Detox Patches are claimed to be the best method of prevention, seeing they eliminate from the body all those toxins and metabolic waste that cause damage to the blood and the stress levels to rise.

Great Prices

At the moment, the Nuubu Detox Patches come at some amazing, reduced prices that will be presented later. New discounts have been applied, so their prices dropped even more than before!

Easy to Use

As it will be seen below, the Nuubu Detox Patches are incredibly easy to use, with no hassle or effort involved.

Nuubu Detox Patches Ingredients

Below are the ingredients in Nuubu Detox Patches and their benefits, as per the product’s official website presents them:

Loquat Leaf – this antibacterial tree leaf smells nice and absorbs foul odors

Bamboo Vinegar – used in the Nuubu Detox Patches to help beneficial microorganisms to reproduce, supports digestion, and eliminates poor smells

Vitamin C – which is one of the most powerful antioxidants and an amazing immunity booster

Dextrin – this fiber enhances the benefits the other ingredient in Nuubu Detox Patches have to provide

Wood Vinegar – which doesn’t only have antibacterial properties but also eliminates any bad smell. Moreover, it cleans sweat, skin waste and absorbs extra moisture

Houttuynia Cordata Thunb – this special ingredient is antiviral, adjuvant, antibacterial, protects the liver, and fights obesity

Tourmaline – this is a mineral that enhances detoxification and, at the same time, keeps the liver and the kidneys strong

Anion – regulates the PH and ensures the blood has enough oxygen

How Do the Nuubu Detox Patches Work?

As soon as entering the body, harmful toxins start gathering in very large concentrations at the feet. And this is good because they can be easily eliminated with Nuubu Detox Patches’ help, which only has to be worn during the night. According to their official website, a few hours after applying, they will start showing the effects of relieving stress, depression, and fatigue, all because they help the body get rid of all the toxins it holds. Detoxification also works wonders when it comes to being able to have a good night’s sleep, so for addressing insomnia.

How Should the Nuubu Detox Patches Be Used?

Below are the 4 steps to follow when putting on the Nuubu Detox Patches, as the official website that advertises and sells them says:

Step 1

Only 1 patch has to be placed in the middle area of the foot. The soft side of it needs to be in direct contact with the skin.

Step 2

The other foot’s middle area should have another patch applied too, but this second patch can be applied in any other area of the body.

Step 3

Since the patches have to be on for 6-8 hours, applying them before bedtime is an excellent idea.

Step 4

The patches need to be removed after 6-8 hours. It’s important to wash the feet after removing them.

The Nuubu website says these patches start showing amazing results after about 2 uses. However, people who feel like they need to detoxify their body more can use them as many times as they want. When taken off, they will have a black discharge on them. This discharge is nothing else than the toxins eliminated by the body. If there weren’t too many toxins to rid of, the patches’ discharge will be less dark and indicate the body is fairly detoxified.

Where to Buy Nuubu Detox Patches?

The Nuubu Detox Patches are being sold on their official website. It’s a very good idea to get them from here because they’re currently at some amazing prices, not to mention they also come with a money-back guarantee. But here are their current prices according to the number of boxes ordered:

All boxes contain 10 patches. Regardless of how many of them are being ordered, they are covered by a 30-day money-back guarantee that unsatisfied customers can claim by contacting the product’s customer service through the below email address or phone number and sending their patches back to the manufacturer. Return packages that don’t include an RMA number won’t be issued a refund.

The RMA number will be given by customer service by contacting:

E-mail.: support@nuubu.com

Tel.: +1 (914) 559-9997

Address:

UAB Ekomlita

Gedimino g. 45-7, LT-44239 Kaunas

Depending on the condition of the returned products, a diminishing fee might be deducted from the refund money, as well as a 15% restocking fee. Refunds usually take 3-5 business days to be issued and appear in the customer’s payment method account. The Nuubu website accepts both card and PayPal payments. Any order can be tracked on the website too.