Rockin’ on the River returns to Redmond

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The Rockin’ on the River summer concert series returns to the lawn located next to Redmond City Hall. The event is open and free to the public, with concerts taking place on August 11 and August 17-18.

On August 11, the Paperback Writer will take audience members back in time to experience some of the world’s most popular rock music with a presentation of The Beatles.

Eagles Eyes, which is the tribute to the legendary California country rock band, is made up of musicians from Vancouver, B.C. Eagle Eyes will perform songs from the extensive Eagles’ Rock N’ Roll Hall of Fame on August 17.

Monster Road will be the final Rockin’ on the River performance, and is inspired by sounds of the 60’s and 70’s R&B soul. The group will perform on August 18.

All concerts start at 6 p.m. and attendees are encouraged to bring camp chairs, blankets and picnic dinners to enjoy during the shows.