Suspect fires shots at cannabis shop for lack of identification

Shattered glass from three rounds of bullets that were fired on October 18. Courtesy of Redmond Police Department.

At about 8 p.m. on October 18, Redmond police responded to a call of shots fired at the Always Greener cannabis store, located on the 15900 Block of Redmond Way.

The male suspect allegedly became upset after his online order was denied because he did not have a form of identification. While leaving the location, the suspect fired numerous shots into the business window and then hid from the police, stated the Redmond Police Department.

Responding detectives were able to contact the subject through his cell phone, and used the Redmond Police Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) to locate the suspect, according to Redmond police. The suspect was taken into custody.