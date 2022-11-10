Two kittens go missing from Farrel-McWhirter Farm Park

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On November 7, two six month old kittens went missing from Farrel-McWhirter Farm Park.

Sage, a female Calico, and Basil, an orange male, were last seen at around 11 a.m. According to the Redmond Police Department, the outdoor kittens usually stay close to the buildings and barnyard areas.

The police department mentioned how it’s odd for the kittens to go missing, and that they suspect someone may have accidentally taken them home.

Both kittens are spayed and neutered, microchipped, and have collars with their names on them. Individuals with leads should contact the farm’s office at (425)556-2309