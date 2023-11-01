Redmond police investigate burglaries in Woodbridge neighborhood

A homeowner’s security camera caught a suspect in one of the Education Hill home burglaries from November 2022 to March 2023. Officials said these suspects target jewelry, cash, purses and safes and tend to burglarize more than one home in a neighborhood. (Photo Courtesy of the Redmond Police Department)

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Screenshot taken from footage from Redmond Police Department of the recent home burglary in the Woodbridge neighborhood.

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Screenshot taken from footage from Redmond Police Department of the recent home burglary in the Woodbridge neighborhood.

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The Redmond Police Department and detectives are investigating multiple home burglaries, all occurring in the Woodbridge neighborhood and surrounding neighborhoods.

The Redmond Police Department responded to a home burglary in the 18800 block of Northeast 68th Street in the Woodbridge neighborhood between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Oct. 17.

The homeowner, who arrived home around 7:40 p.m., discovered their sliding glass door broken and two suspects fleeing the house, according to the report.

“The homeowners captured security footage showing two suspects running out the front door, wearing dark clothing and hoodies, and carrying a large bag. The footage does not distinctly reveal the identity of the suspects,” the report said.

This case is the fifth home burglary the Redmond police have responded to in the Woodbridge neighborhood area.

Captain Brian Coats said these crimes occurred between May and Oct. 17.

Police Chief Darrell Lowe said at this time, the investigation is ongoing, and they cannot definitively confirm if the burglaries are connected or if the burglars are the same.

“We’ve been in contact with the homeowners association and the residents in the particular area,” Lowe said. “There will likely be a community meeting coming up — in the coming weeks — to specifically address those burglaries and whatever concerns they may have.”

The string of burglaries in Woodbridge comes after the nine burglaries within the Education Hill area between November 2022 and March 2023.

Redmond detectives have been working with detectives from other Eastside agencies and believe the same group is responsible for burglaries in other communities.

These burglaries typically occurred between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. Suspects used the trail system and green belts behind homes to break in and had a get-away driver and a car waiting for them, according to the report.

Since October 2022, a little over 50% of the crimes reported in Redmond fall under property crimes.

There have been 4,627 reported crimes in Redmond, with 2,726 being property crimes, according to the Redmond crime map.

The Redmond Police Department sent out tips for home safety and crime prevention:

• Lock the doors and windows and turn on audible alarm systems.

• Secure valuables, like jewelry and cash, in an offsite safety deposit box or a heavy-duty safe that can be bolted down.

• Take pictures of jewelry to assist in recovery if found.

• Lock gates, garages, and sheds after each use.

• Keep all doors and windows locked whenever leaving the house.

• Keep lights on; appear to be home.

• Mount cameras inside and around the outside of the home, high enough to be out of reach.

• Look out for neighbors and call 911 if you see any suspicious persons or vehicles in your neighborhood.

• If you have ladders or other materials for climbing, please bring them inside or lock them so a burglar doesn’t have easy access to second-story windows.

• Avoid announcing specific vacation plans on social media.

The Redmond Police Department is seeking surveillance footage or additional information about the incident or similar incidents. Call 425-556-2500.