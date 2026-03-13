King County weekend weather forecast | March 14-15

After snow covered the Puget Sound region on Friday, the National Weather Service reports a chance of snow this weekend in King County. Here’s a look at the upcoming forecast.

• Friday night, March 13: Rain is expected before 5 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow with a steady temperature of about 38 degrees. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

• Saturday, March 14: A chance of rain and snow before 2 p.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 45 degrees. Light winds of 3 mph to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected. At night, there’s a 20 percent chance of rain before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees. Calm wind around 6 mph.

• Sunday, March 15: Rain likely after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47 degrees and winds at about 3 mph to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation in amounts of less than one-tenth of an inch possible. At night, expect rain and a low temperature around 41 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation in amounts of less than one-tenth of an inch possible.

• Monday, March 16: Rain with high temps near 52 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90%.