WA leaders reconsider Cesar Chavez recognition

State lawmakers and the governor are rethinking how Washington marks the legacy of Cesar Chavez following stunning accusations of sexual abuse against the transformational leader of the farmworker movement.

In 2018, Washington passed a law recognizing “Cesar Chavez Day” on March 31, the birthday of the co-founder of the United Farm Workers union.

But top Democratic elected officials are reeling from recent revelations in The New York Times that Chavez groomed and sexually abused two girls and raped Dolores Huerta, who worked alongside Chavez for decades and carried the leadership baton for years after he died in 1993.

In a statement, Gov. Bob Ferguson said he wouldn’t be issuing a proclamation later this month to honor Chavez.

Sen. Rebecca Saldaña, D-Seattle, a chief supporter of the 2018 legislation, said “In light of these revelations, it is critical that we pause and refrain from any celebrations. The Legislature must examine the facts, center survivors’ voices and determine how best to move forward responsibly. Recognition of any leader cannot come at the expense of justice.”

This could mean removing Cesar Chavez Day from state law in the 2027 session.

House Speaker Laurie Jinkins, D-Tacoma, said her caucus hasn’t discussed the next steps, given the legislative session ended last week. But she’s “certain that’s something we’ll have a discussion about.”

“My hope is not to give up the day. The movement is what we want to focus on,” said Rep. Lillian Ortiz-Self, D-Mukilteo, an author of the House bill that became law. “What he was fighting for was worth fighting for.”

Ortiz-Self said one possibility is amending the law to recognize March 31 as “Farmworker Justice Day.” Or lawmakers could expand the state’s day of recognition for Huerta on April 10, her birthday, to include the farmworker movement. Ortiz-Self was the lead sponsor of the 2019 law that established “Dolores Huerta Day.”

In his statement, Ferguson said he was looking forward to celebrating Huerta, who is set to turn 96 years old.

Rep. Julio Cortes, D-Everett, said he will “continue to be looking up to her as my hero because she continues after decades to do the work that needs to be done to protect and uplift our community.” Cortes’ parents were immigrant farmworkers and he worked in the fields in high school, as well.

Rep. Gloria Mendoza, R-Grandview, a Mexican immigrant and former farmworker, said news of the allegations against Chavez “is especially difficult for communities that have long respected him.”

She said she agreed with the governor’s decision to forgo a proclamation and instead focus on Huerta. “This is an opportunity for Washingtonians to reflect on Huerta’s lasting contributions to civil and workers’ rights,” Mendoza said.

Rep. Sharlett Mena, D-Tacoma, agreed with Ortiz-Self that the day should be about the broader farmworker movement and said it doesn’t need to be recognized on March 31.

“It’s been a really hard couple days, as a Mexican-American, as the daughter of farmworkers,” said Mena, who grew up in the Tri-Cities. She noted the prevalence of sexual harassment of farmworkers makes the news even more difficult to come to terms with.

The days of recognition for Chavez and Huerta aren’t legal holidays.

California, where Chavez cemented his legacy, has honored him with a state holiday. Now, state lawmakers there are considering renaming it as “Farmworkers Day.” Governors in Arizona and Texas said they wouldn’t be recognizing Chavez this year.

Speaking to reporters March 19, Ferguson also said “we have other ways to honor” the farmworker movement.

“My view is the movement’s bigger than any one individual,” said Ferguson, a Democrat. “That’s the way I look at it, that farmworker movement did so much for farmworkers, for labor rights, for human dignity.”

The comments came after Ferguson signed legislation at El Centro de la Raza, a hub for the local Latino community in Seattle’s Beacon Hill neighborhood. The organization has a garden named after Chavez on its property. There’s a park named after him in the South Park neighborhood as well.

Before signing the new laws, Ferguson talked with state Sen. Javier Valdez, D-Seattle, and Estela Ortega, executive director at El Centro de la Raza. They discussed what the state should do given the allegations, the governor said.

“Everybody is just, like, reeling from the allegations and wanting to have a thoughtful conversation,” Ferguson added.

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