Gov. orders flags at half-staff April 10 for Maj. Savino

Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson has directed that flags be lowered to half-staff on April 10 for Maj. Ariana Savino, 31, of Covington, who was killed March 12 during America’s war against Iran.

Savino, a 2013 Kentwood High School graduate, and five other U.S. airmen died when their KC-135 refueling aircraft crashed in western Iraq.

“I am deeply saddened by the death of United States Air Force Maj. Ariana Savino, 31, from Covington, who died on March 12, 2026, in an incident in Western Iraq while on active duty,” Ferguson said in an April 2 statement. “I hereby direct that Washington state and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff in their memory on Friday, April 10, 2026.”

Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Friday, April 10. Other government entities, individuals and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.

Savino was posthumously promoted to the rank of major from captain, effective Jan. 23, 2026, according to MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida.

The KC-135 Stratotanker went down March 12 during Operation Epic Fury, the U.S.-led, Israel-coordinated military operation targeting Iranian nuclear facilities and military infrastructure that began Feb. 28.

The search and rescue efforts to recover members concluded on March 13. The circumstances of the incident are under investigation, according to the U.S. Central Command, which added the loss of the aircraft was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire.