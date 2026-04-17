Salt & Straw opens Bellevue location April 24

On April 24, Pacific Northwest artisan ice cream favorite Salt & Straw opens in Bellevue.

The first 100 guests for the big opening day will receive gift cards that can “cover everything from an ice cream flight to a year’s worth of ice cream.”

Located at 10415 Northeast 4th Street in Bellevue, the newest Salt & Straw is one of seven locations throughout Washington state, with the flagship shop being in Portland, Oregon. Co-founded by cousins Kim and Tyler Malek, Salt & Straw has a mainstay of unique flavors (this reporter especially loves the Honey Lavender and Strawberry Honey Balsamic with Black Pepper scoops), with new limited edition flavors inspired by local stories and in collaboration with local businesses.

“The Pacific Northwest is our hometown and has shaped so much of who we are as a brand,” said CEO and co-founder Kim Malek. “Opening in Bellevue feels like a meaningful homecoming. We have been patiently waiting for perfect shop locations, and we could not be more thrilled that we’ve finally found one.”

Along with the grand opening on Friday, customers at the new Salt & Straw will be offered a complimentary kids scoop with a themed coloring book page with the purchase of a single scoop of ice cream on Saturday, April 25, and then a special pop-up with Bellden Cafe will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., where guests can pair Bellden’s signature coffee with their favorite Salt & Straw scoops.

For more information, visit saltandstraw.com.