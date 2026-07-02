Fans pack Legacy Square to root on the USMNT

Hundreds of soccer fans packed into Legacy Square in downtown Renton to watch the U.S. Men’s National Team take on Bosnia and Herzegovina in the round of 32 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The United States won 2-0 on July 1 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara over Bosnia and Herzegovina, clinching a spot in the Round of 16 for the seventh time in World Cup history.

Folarin Balogun scored the United States first goal and Legacy Square erupted with cheers and screams for the USMNT. While enjoying the match on the big outdoor screen, fans could also go purchase food from nearby food trucks and were even able to drink alcohol in the park.

The US scored a second goal midway through the second half and for a 99% American crowd, they could feel how close this team was to a win.

Advice for fans wanting to watch the United States round of 16 game at Legacy Square, get there early. The game kicks off at 5:00 p.m. and will be packed well beforehand, bring your own camping or lounge chairs to sit in as those give fans the best view of the screen.

The USMNT takes on Belgium on July 6 in Seattle with the kickoff coming at 5:00 p.m. The cheapest ticket option right now on July 2 on SeatGeek is $2,579 dollars to sit in row LL in section 305. For those who want to sit in the 100 level, fans will have to fork over $4,000 dollars.