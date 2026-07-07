Race car driver killed in Kent at Pacific Raceways identified

Glenn Woloski in his 1979 Van Diemen RF79 at Pacific Raceways in 2025. Woloski died in a crash in the car at the Kent track on Sunday, July 5. COURTESY PHOTO, David G. Schultz

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The driver killed in a collision at Pacific Raceways in Kent has been identified as Glenn David Woloski, 62.

Woloski died of multiple blunt force injuries in the Sunday, July 5 crash, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office, which ruled the death an accident.

Woloski, of Garibaldi Highlands, British Columbia, according to the Pacific Raceways race lineup, participated in the Group 9: Formula Ford/Club Ford division. He raced a 1979 Van Diemen RF79.

King County Sheriff’s Office deputies and King County Fire personnel responded at about 2:10 p.m. to a vehicle collision at the track, according to a July 5 email from a King County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

During one of the races, one vehicle struck another vehicle that was occupied by a driver, according to the spokesperson. Despite lifesaving efforts by first responders, the man died at the scene.

“The incident remains under investigation, and no additional information is available at this time,” according to the Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

Pacific Raceways, 31001 144th Ave. SE, in unincorporated King County, hosted the 38th Annual Pacific Northwest Historics July 3-5.

The Kent Reporter has reached out for comment to Pacific Raceways and the Society of Vintage Racing ENthusiasts (SOVREN), which organized the three-day event. They have not yet responded. As of Monday evening, neither group had posted about Woloski or the crash on social media. SOVREN is an organization dedicated to the restoration, preservation, and competition of vintage production and purpose-built sports cars on Pacific Northwest road racing circuits.

SOVREN featured more than 160 competitors from across the country during the weekend. Featured groups included the Hoosier 2.5 Challenge with vintage Datsun 510s, BMW 2002s, and Alfa Romeo GTAs and GTVs, the Sprite Midget Challenge and the Emerald Cup.

2nd death in 4 years

Woloski is the second Vintage Racing driver to die in four years at Pacific Raceways.

Jim Bushnell, 63, died in a crash during his qualifying race on April 23, 2022. He died from multiple blunt force injuries, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office, which ruled his death an accident.

Bushnell’s Porsche reportedly collided with another car, left the track and rolled over, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office. He died at the scene.