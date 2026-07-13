Redmond students receive college-sponsored National Merit Scholarship awards

National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) has announced that two Redmond residents have won college-sponsored National Merit Scholarship awards in the annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

The local high school graduate winners are:

Ameera Galeeb of Redmond High School will receive a Case Western University scholarship and listed a probable career field of consulting.

Shreya Sharma of Redmond High School will receive a Florida Atlantic University scholarship and listed a probable career field of medicine.

These Merit Scholar designees join more than 2,500 other college-sponsored award recipients who were announced in June. College-sponsored awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship.