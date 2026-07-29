Three takeaways from Seahawks training camp in Renton

Quarterbacks Jalen Milroe, Drew Lock and Sam Darnold warm up for the Seahawks during training camp July 28 at the Virginia Mason Athletic Complex in Renton. Photo provided by Maria Dorsten

The final day of Seattle Seahawks training camp without pads on Tuesday, July 28 saw a lot of good play by the defending Super Bowl champions. Here are three takeaways from the practice at the Virginia Mason Athletic Complex (VMAC) in Renton.

• Milroe: Best day as a Seahawk?

Second-year quarterback Jalen Milroe dawned a lot of excitement, intrigue and a little confusion with his third-round selection in the 2025 NFL draft. After not the best training camp his rookie year and a forgettable preseason, the Seahawks used some specific packages that didn’t work all too well during the regular season.

But at this practice the Seahawks sophomore quarterback was possibly the best player on the field, although it didn’t look like that after his first couple throws. He had a couple underthrows to receivers down the field, outside the numbers early.

But on back-to-back drills on a first-and-goal drill, he went 2-for-2 with excellent timing and accuracy leading his receivers, resulting in two touchdowns.

Later in practice, on a drill beginning at the 3-yard line, Milroe threw a perfect pass low and away from a defender for another touchdown. He showed off his athleticism rolling to his left and threw a dart across his body for a 12-yard reception.

Then his most impressive throw was his last one, with pressure in his face he threw a perfect pass to rookie running back Jadarian Price who hauled in the pass over his shoulder.

• Knight: Making it hard not to notice

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald has built a culture of competition not much dissimilar to his predecessor Pete Carroll. But Macdonald’s competition is different and linebacker Tyrice Knight is a great example of that.

When Macdonald took over, Knight was entering his rookie season and in the first eight weeks of the season he had registered just 23 tackles and was third on the depth chart. But from Week nine on, he didn’t have a game where he made less than four tackles, including three double-digit tackle games.

He then battled through injuries in 2025, and wasn’t quite the same player he was following his rookie campaign. But when you come back from a knee injury and a heart issue, that’s understandable.

This year, so far in camp, Knight looks like a different player, a faster player. During the positional workouts Knight’s feet are up there with some of the quickest on the Seahawks. During team drills, Knight was routinely in the backfield during team drills. Knight was a player that stood out all practice.

• Rebuilt secondary

With the departure of Riq Woolen and Coby Bryant, two holes are glaring on the Seahawks defense.

While Bryant’s replacement is looking like it will be Bud Clark, who had a stand-out play during practice, there are multiple players in the secondary that are looking to take that next step and take advantage of an opportunity window.

D’Anthony Bell is currently filling in for stand-out Swiss arm knife Nick Emmanwori, and is certainly turning heads on the VMAC lawn. Bell had an excellent close out on an end zone route against the 1’s forcing an incomplete pass.

Clark got the crowd to rise to its feet with an interception during a red zone part of practice. He proceeded to run the ball all the way back to the other side of the field and did the Marshawn Lynch backwards jump into the end zone. Clark then went on to punt the ball towards the berm for a lucky fan to haul it in, unfortunately they had to throw the ball back to the equipment team on the field.

The other corner who had a solid day and had a really impressive pass break up was Noah Igbinoghene, a cornerback who came to Seattle as a free agent in March. Igbinoghene was beaten on the route, but recovered well to break up the pass.