Major road construction on I-5, I-405 this weekend | WSDOT

This I-405 closure is just one of many that could affect commuters the weekend of Aug. 7. Image courtesy WSDOT

Editor’s note: The following is a press release from the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Major highway construction is back in full swing across the Puget Sound region, with several projects scheduled to overlap as summer construction season resumes following the pause of major construction to accommodate world championship soccer matches in June and July.

Travelers should expect to encounter closures and delays on several key routes from Friday, Aug. 7 through Monday, Aug. 10 on Interstate 5, I-405, State Route 520 and SR 202.

What travelers should expect for weekend of Aug. 7

Heavy congestion on northbound I-405 approaching Renton.

Heavy congestion on local city streets in Kirkland.

Increased traffic on northbound I-5 due to the northbound I-405 closure and reduced lanes over the Ship Canal Bridge.

Heavy back-ups on the eastbound I-90 bridge Saturday night due to the eastbound SR 520 closure and multiple events downtown.

Increased traffic on I-90 due to the SR 202 closure.

Northbound I-405 closure in Bellevue and Renton, Aug. 7-10

Northbound I-405 will close from North Southport Drive/Northeast Sunset Boulevard to Coal Creek Parkway Southeast from 11:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7 to 4 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10. A signed detour will be in place.

Crews will excavate drainage crossings and complete full pavement replacements and a traffic switch on northbound I-405 as part of the I-405/Renton to Bellevue Widening and Express Toll Lanes Project.

I-405/Northeast 85th Street interchange closures in Kirkland, Aug. 5-6 and Aug. 7-10

The northbound and southbound I-405 on- and off-ramps (Exit 18) and Northeast 85th Street from Sixth Street to 120th Avenue Northeast will close:

9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5 to 5 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6.

10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7 to 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10.

Detours will be in place. Crews will shift the work zone for the roundabout at the 114th Avenue Northeast intersection on Wednesday night as part of the I-405/Northeast 85th Street Interchange and Inline BRT Station Project. Over the weekend, crews will grade pavement on Northeast 85th Street and install drainage.

Eastbound SR 520 overnight closure, Aug. 8-9

Eastbound SR 520 will close overnight between I-5 and Montlake Boulevard from 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 9. All traffic from I-5 heading to eastbound SR 520 must use alternate routes.

Eastbound SR 520 is open across Lake Washington. Only the section of eastbound SR 520 between I-5 and Montlake Boulevard will close.

Crews will repair an expansion joint on the bridge. This work is part of the SR 520 Portage Bay Bridge and Roanoke Lid Project.

SR 202 Fall City/Snoqualmie River erosion repair, Aug. 6-10

SR 202 just east of the SR 202/SR 203 roundabout will close from 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10. Signed detours will help guide people around the closure via I-90. Detours may add 45 minutes or more to travel times so people are encouraged to plan for longer trips.

Crews will use the closure to rebuild the road embankment along the Snoqualmie River at milepost 22, just east of the SR 202/SR 203 roundabout in Fall City.

Recreational river users may also be affected by this work. Portions of the Snoqualmie and Raging rivers may be closed during in-water construction work to keep the public safe while construction vehicles and cranes are used to repair the riverbank. Public river access and nearby boat launches may also be affected during this work.

Revive I-5: Ship Canal Bridge Preservation project

Northbound I-5 in Seattle is reduced to two lanes across the Ship Canal Bridge until the end of 2026. The express lanes will remain open northbound-only 24 hours a day. The Harvard Avenue on-ramp to northbound I-5 is closed until mid-October.

Plan ahead

Travelers should expect longer and less predictable trips. Delays may occur in new places and at new times, and conditions may change week to week as work moves around the region.

People should use transit and park-and-ride options, be flexible about travel times and access real-time traffic information. Drivers should slow down, stay alert and follow posted signs when approaching and traveling through work zones. These choices can make a meaningful difference during major closures and help keep both travelers and highway crews safe.

Much of this work requires good weather and may be rescheduled due to rain. Schedule updates will be available on WSDOT’s online Travel Center map, the WSDOT mobile app and by signing up for King County email updates.