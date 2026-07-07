USA eliminated at hands of Belgium in final game at Seattle Stadium

Kemuel Santana (left), Elion Chong (middle) and Tyler Lum (right) get ready to watch the US National Team play. Ben Ray / The Reporter

The tension was paramount, the city of Seattle was buzzing with so much anticipation for the United States round of 16 matchup with Belgium, who are hosted by the City of Renton. But the result was a disappointment for the majority of spectators as the US was eliminated after a 4-1 loss to the Red Devils on July 6.

Arguably the most hyped game of all time in USMNT history, took place right here in the Pacific Northwest.

For the sixth and final match, the Americans took to the Seattle Stadium pitch for the second time this tournament. But the team on the other side, Belgium, was playing their third game in Seattle.

Fans without tickets, even flocked to Seattle to see what the atmosphere was like. That was the case for Elion Chong, Tyler Lum and Kemuel Santana who wanted to feel the energy and buzz for such a historic occasion.

“Seattle is a sports city already, you get other sports fans coming in from out of town and other countries. It’s a collection of being hyped for the same thing, it’s a good time,” Chong said.

There was a sense of pride among people around the city and the area who thought Seattle shined on the brightest stage. Santana had been to the Seahawks playoff games and he was expecting the environments to be similar, if not better.

“This is pretty insane, you see people from everywhere flying from all different places. I think it tells something about the city of Seattle. It gets a bad wrap sometimes, but it’s a sunny day the city is beautiful and the people are starting to see it,” Santana said.

The trio of friends all took the United States to win and with their current form and the lack there of from Belgium, that seemed like not that crazy of a stretch for a team that has only made one quarterfinal in modern World Cup history.

As far as getting in and out the stadium, Sound Transit’s light rail and Sounder train were choice A and B for fans. There was no shortage of workers ushering people in the right direction.

“I think Seattle did a great job, it was easy to get into the stadium,” said Hilare Bakam, who went to the game with his son and daughter Amaya.

The Red Devils of Belgium took the early momentum on the pitch. A goal in the ninth minute took the wind out of the building as the build up had described the Belgians like a team that was past its prime. But in fact, they were the ones bringing the fight to the Americans.

All of that changed in the 31th minute when Malik Tillman scored the equalizing goal. For a brief moment, there was euphoria inside Seattle Stadium.

“As soon as it scored, the stadium erupted. Everyone was cheering and high-fiving each other,” Amaya Bakam said. She attended the game with her brother, and father Hilaire.

“That goal brought a lot of life to the stadium,” Hilaire said.

Then, just two minutes later Belgium took the lead again much to the dismay and surprise of the home supporters.

The United States has a lot to be proud of according to the fans who attended the games. The atmosphere and environment were special especially according to Amaya who had been to the Olympics and various European football matches. “I have been to the Olympics before, but what I have noticed with Americans, specifically the community feel is real. Even if you don’t know the people next to you, it is a united front,” Amaya said.

The United States team crumbled following that 1-1 game-leveling goal and fell to the Belgians 4-1. The vibes leaving the stadium were in complete contrast with the ones entering the stadium, but there is a sort of reverence that fans will remember about World Cup games in Seattle.

“Seattle is a great soccer town,” Hilare said. “It was a great atmosphere at the game. People were disappointed and expecting a lot more from the US team.”