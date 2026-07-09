Reminder: E-motorcycles prohibited on King County trails | King County

Editor’s note: The following is a press release from King County.

Responding to the growing market for Class 3 e-bikes and other unauthorized motorized vehicles that can reach speeds up to 50 mph, King County Parks this week is launching a public awareness campaign designed to keep regional trails safe and accessible to all.

While e-scooters and Class 1 and 2 e-bikes are permitted, Class 3 e-bikes and all other motorized vehicles – including motorcycles, e-motos, mopeds, and ATVs – are prohibited due to safety concerns. An increasing number of people have reported unauthorized motorized vehicles on busy trails, often exceeding the 15-mph speed limit.

“Our commitment is to keeping King County trails safe and accessible to all,” said King County Parks Director Warren Jimenez. “We’re encouraging trail users on all devices to slow down and observe speed limits so that walkers, runners, cyclists, and people who roll on wheelchairs can enjoy the experience.”

The King County Council in 2024 passed legislation that permits e-scooters and Class 1 and 2 e-bikes on King County Parks’ regional trails. Class 1 and Class 2 e‑bikes are both limited to 20 mph. Class 1 models provide pedal‑assist only, while Class 2 models include a throttle but still cap motor assistance at 20 mph. Class 3 e‑bikes, by contrast, provide pedal‑assist up to 28 mph and are designed for road use, not shared trails.

A state law that went into effect June 11 classifies any e-bike that can go faster than 20 mph and does not require pedaling as a motorcycle, requiring a valid driver’s license. Even at lower speeds, unauthorized motorized vehicles can increase safety risks on busy trails because of their size and weight.

“King County’s regional trails are pathways for all of us. Whether getting around on foot or by bicycle, walking dogs, getting exercise, connecting to transit or spending time with friends and family, everyone deserves to be safe on our trail network,” said King County Councilmember Claudia Balducci. “That’s why it is so critical that we all observe the rules, slow down and keep motorized vehicles off the trails. Thank you to the County’s Parks Division for sending this important message and let’s all work together to keep our trails welcoming and safe for all.”

King County Sheriff’s Office deputies assigned to King County Parks are prioritizing educating the public about the dangers of exceeding the 15-mph speed limit, especially when trails are crowded. During this initial education period, deputies will focus on outreach and warnings. King County Parks is posting signs on trails to show which vehicles are prohibited.

“King County trails are an amazing asset for the community, and everyone who bikes, walks, and rolls deserves to feel safe and comfortable on them,” said Rachel Schaeffer, Cascade Bicycle Club’s Statewide Coalition Officer. “E-motos are rapidly proliferating in King County; they may look like e-bikes, but they are heavier, faster, and riskier to both their users and people who share space alongside them. Getting e-motos off trails helps keep these routes open for people of all ages and abilities to enjoy!”

King County Parks is the steward of 185 miles of regional trails, nearly all of which are 12 feet wide with soft shoulders on each side to maximize accessibility.