Emerald Downs weekend review: Amador frequents winners circle

One of the most notable jockeys at Emerald Downs in Auburn continues to ride well this season as the track gets closer to Championship Sunday on Aug. 16.

Silvio Amador won seven races over the weekend at Emerald Downs to increase his lead in the jockey standings over Kevin Krigger to nine wins (54-45).

Amador won four races on Aug. 2, the second time this season he’s won four on one day. He won three on July 31 to kick-start his great weekend.

In the trainers’ standings Howie Gibson picked up two wins on Aug. 2 to put some additional separation between himself and Jorge Rosales, the defending champ.

Good Focus ($3.92) won for the third straight race and sixth this season on Aug. 2 to now have a record of 6-2-1 in 11 races this season.

Slew’s Tiz Whiz, an Emerald Downs veteran, won his 13th race at the track on Aug. 1 in the $25,000 Muckleshoot Casino Resort Purse for 3-year-olds and up. Slew’s Tiz Whiz has 33 career races, each of them at Emerald Downs, with a career total of $435,262 in earnings, fifth all-time at the track.

Spicy Coronarita ($6.48) made her debut Aug. 1 and win by 11 lengths.

Emerald Downs is looking down the barrel at the Longacres Mile on Aug. 16, the biggest race of the year with a pot of $125,000 in that race alone. Other races will include the $50,000 Emerald Distaff, $50,000 Muckleshoot Derby, $50,000 Washington Oaks, $50,000 WTBOA Lads Stakes and $50,000 WTBOA Lassies Stakes. All of these races combine for Championship Sunday at the race track.

Arrowthegreat won last year’s Longacres Mile and looks to repeat in 2026. Eight trainers who have won the Longacres Mile have nominated horses in this year’s race.

Longacre Mile nominees, Aug. 16 according to emeralddowns.com:

Adios Jojo (4g/ORE) Howie Gibson

Arrowthegreat (6g/KY) Dan Blacker

Background (9g/FLA) Mike Puhich

Cap It Daddy (4g/CA) Elodio Madrigal

Catch a Breeze (5g/WA) David Martinez

Bearings (6g/KY) Justin Evans

Brotha Keny (4g/KY) Jose D’Angelo

Executive Chef (7g/VA) Mike Puhich

Getaway Car (4c/KY) Justin Evans

He’s Not Talking (4g/WA) D J McPhee

Impassable (4c/WA) Howard Belvoir

Island Paradise (4g/CA) Scott Tubbs

Lyell’s Song (5g/KY) Mark Glatt

Midnight Mammoth (7g/KY) Craig Dollase

Mirahmadi (5h/KY) Bob Baffert

Privman (4c/KY) Bob Baffert

Rondelito (4g/BC) Steve Henson

Santarena (5g/Ky) Mark Glatt

Si That Tiger (4c/CA) Blaine Wright

Slew’s Tiz Whiz (8G/WA) Tom Wenzel

Tax Code (7g/KY) Blaine Wright

Touchy (4c/KY) Wesley Ward